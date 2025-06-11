Let Her Go hitmaker Passenger to make three-city debut India tour: Check out dates

All you need to know about Michael Rosenberg aka Passenger

Passenger shot to global fame with Let Her Go, the breakout single from his 2012 album All The Little Lights. The track not only climbed to the number one spot in 19 countries but also became the second most searched song of all time on Shazam, with billions of streams worldwide, transforming Rosenberg into an international sensation. His extended discography includes tracks like Simple Song, Anywhere, Sword from the Stone and Life’s ForThe Living.

With a discography of 15 independently released studio albums, Michael has carved a unique space in the music landscape through his songwriting, emotional storytelling and grassroots approach to touring.

Over the past year alone, Passenger has performed at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado, The Beacon Theatre in New York City, the Royal Albert Hall in London and two sold–out nights at the prestigious Sydney Opera House.

The India tour is produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live.

(Edited by Prattusa Mallik)