Leslee Lewis, one of the pioneers from the world of music, is back with a new track, ‘Meheki Khushboo’

I’ve done music for everyone but never really for Leslee, the artist. Meheki Khushboo is my personal expression, raw and inspired by the 70s rock I grew up with. It’s not imitation—it’s my gharana. The song is a clutter-breaker: raw, unfiltered, melodic, and deeply personal. I wrote the lyrics myself, and it comes with the authenticity of the writer’s voice. Today, you hear all the sound is so polished and it’s lacking soul as well as melody, but this is unlike that—it cuts the clutter. And the way I’m singing it, there’s nobody who sings like me. I’ve got my own identity, I’ve written all the lyrics myself, so I know what I want to tell the people.

I created iconic music in the 90s for the generation—indie pop, Bollywood remixes, Coke Studio. But now, I want to create for this generation. I may be the same person, but what I’m bringing now is completely fresh and out-of-the-box. I want this generation to own their music. I’m not trying to copy rock, I have lived it. I know what the vibe was, and that’s what I want to bring to this generation.