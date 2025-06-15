Kylie Minogue postpones 4 European tour shows over health issue; here's what you need to know

She wrote, “Hi Lovers, as some of you may know, a week ago we finished the UK leg of the Tension Tour. I made it over the finish line (yay) but unfortunately have succumbed to a viral infection (Hello laryngitis). I’ve tried my best to recover fast to start our next run on Monday but I’m afraid it will take me some days to be well enough to get back on stage and perform the best for you."

She further added, "I’m so, SO sorry! I have no choice but to postpone the shows in Berlin, Lodz, Kaunas and Tallinn as scheduled. Please keep hold of your tickets, we’re doing our very best to reschedule the dates and will update you very soon on that. Thank you for understanding – you know I love you all. And I LOVE THIS SHOW! And I’ll miss you next week, and I can’t wait to see you all. Love Kylie xx (sic).”