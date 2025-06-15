Kylie Minogue postpones 4 European tour shows over health issue; here's what you need to know

Pop superstar Kylie Minogue has had to delay four upcoming shows on her Tension Tour due to a bout of laryngitis. The singer, who just concluded the UK portion of her first worldwide tour in seven years, delivered the update to fans on Friday via a heartfelt social media message.
On X Minogue shared that although she successfully performed 14 shows across the UK including a four-night run at London’s O2 Arena, she’s now battling a viral infection. "Hello laryngitis," she wrote, confirming the illness and expressing her regret over the sudden interruption.
She wrote, “Hi Lovers, as some of you may know, a week ago we finished the UK leg of the Tension Tour. I made it over the finish line (yay) but unfortunately have succumbed to a viral infection (Hello laryngitis). I’ve tried my best to recover fast to start our next run on Monday but I’m afraid it will take me some days to be well enough to get back on stage and perform the best for you."
She further added, "I’m so, SO sorry! I have no choice but to postpone the shows in Berlin, Lodz, Kaunas and Tallinn as scheduled. Please keep hold of your tickets, we’re doing our very best to reschedule the dates and will update you very soon on that. Thank you for understanding – you know I love you all. And I LOVE THIS SHOW! And I’ll miss you next week, and I can’t wait to see you all. Love Kylie xx (sic).”
The postponed shows were set to take place in Berlin, Lodz (Poland), Kaunas (Lithuania), and Tallinn (Estonia), and were originally scheduled to kick off on Monday.
The Tension Tour marks the 16th tour of Minogue’s career and comes on the heels of her 2023 hit single ‘Padam Padam’, which saw international acclaim including a surge in popularity across the U.S., and played a key role in securing her recent Las Vegas residency.
Minogue reassured fans that every effort is being made to reschedule the postponed European shows and encouraged them to hold on to their tickets. She concluded her message with a heartfelt thank-you, and also shared how much she’ll miss performing and her excitement to return to the stage soon.
After wrapping up her European leg, Minogue is scheduled to continue her tour later this year with stops in South America and Mexico.