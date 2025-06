Pitbull’s fans party with bald caps and suits in viral trend

“Women are more brave,” Hart said. And Pitbull appreciates that.

“To have more women in the crowd, it just goes to show you that they are feeling what the most powerful woman in my life has taught me on stage,” he says, referencing his mother, “which is a gentleman that knows how to have a good time. Sometimes a little naughty, sometimes a little nice, but more than anything a good person that will do the right thing to the best of my ability.”

Videos from Pitbull’s London show in February flooded social media with a decent number of look-alikes vibing out to tracks like “On the Floor” and “Fireball.” When additional June shows for his “Party After Dark” tour went on sale, ticket buyers got the memo: Dress up or stand out as one of the few who didn’t. Indeed, the floor of the arena on Monday looked like a sea of baked beans, courtesy the bald caps, while the stands looked like the destination of an unlikely school trip, with rows after rows of white shirts and black ties askew.

“If you’re going to go to a Pitbull concert you need to really feel his energy and you can’t do that without a bald cap and a suit,” attendee Keeley James Elliot said, while posing with Mr. Worldwide-inspired inflated globes outside the venue.

Expect similar scenes at his upcoming Europe dates, as he winds his way through Paris, Prague and Poland. He’ll jaunt back to the U.S. for dates in South Dakota, Las Vegas and a stop at the Iowa State Fair, before making his way to Australia in October. The 305 may be an area code, but it reaches far beyond South Florida.

Fans should know that Pitbull wholeheartedly appreciates their efforts and makes sure to watch the crowds arriving for the show. He too is a fan — of them: “To have people out here feeling that good dressed up as me — man, unbelievable.”