Memory’s loose ends: Delhi-born composer Jayant Sankla on his latest song 'Musalsal'

Beyond the buzz

Since moving to Mumbai in 2019, Sankla has steadily carved a space for himself, with his melodious voice and ability to compose across mediums. He’s produced music for films and series No Water Land, House of Lies, and Lock Upp, commercials, spiritual projects, and original tracks like ‘Mausam’ (2023) and ‘Halke Halke’ (2024). Even while juggling a wide range of projects, Sankla is focused. “I want to compose something people will remember me for,” he says. “No matter what I’m working on, I want to create something that changes everything—for me, for everyone.”

He’s worked with big names, including Salim-Sulaiman, but admits he’s not in it for the spotlight. “In the beginning, you feel those little highs. But in the long run, it fades,” he says. “The way this profession works—you create one song, some people might like it, and then you just move on. You go back into your shell to make the next one.”

It’s also what’s kept him grounded after the rush of his early days. “I just wanted to be everywhere. But soon I realised everyone has their own journey. Just because someone else is killing it on stage doesn’t mean it’s going to be the same for me,” he says. “You can make the best music and it might just float by. If I have to make music for the rest of my life, I will. And if something blows up, it will. But that’s not in my hands. My focus is just to make good music.”

Although now based in Mumbai, Sankla is still a Delhiite at heart. Every winter, Sankla returns home to perform for his Delhi fans. “I will always be a Delhi kid. I can't do anything about it.” With ‘Musalsal’ out, Sankla is relaxed and excited, lining up his next: “It’s with a female singer who’s already given a thumbs up. We’ll record and release it very soon.”