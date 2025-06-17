With Manchild, Sabrina Carpenter scores her first–ever number 1 debut single

Popstar Sabrina Carpenter’s Manchild has become the singles chart at number one as her second leader, and first number one debut.

She previously scored it with Please Please Please a single from her Grammy-winning Short n’ Sweet album, which spent a week atop the list this time last year.

Manchild is the lead single for Sabrina’s upcoming Man’s Best Friend LP, due August 29

Released June 5, Manchild earned 27 million official streams, 14 million radio airplay audience impressions and 20,000 sold in the United States.

The song was available to purchase on a 7-inch vinyl, with 14,000 copies sold, and was released with the exclusive instrumental B-side, Inside of Your Head When You’ve Just Won an Argument with a Man.

Sabrina talked about the creation of the song in an Instagram post writing, “I wrote Manchild on a random Tuesday with Amy and Jack not too long after finishing Short n’ Sweet and it ended up being the best random Tuesday of my life,” referring to Jack Antonoff (who co-produced the track with her) and Amy Allen.

“Not only was it so fun to write, but this song became to me something I can look back on that will score the mental montage to the very confusing and fun young adult years of life. It sounds like the song embodiment of a loving eye roll and it feels like a never ending road trip in the summer! Hence why I wanted to give it to you now — so you can stick your head out the car window and scream it all summer long!”

Sabrina gained prominence starring in the series Girl Meets World. She released her debut single, Can't Blame a Girl for Trying in 2014, followed by the studio albums Eyes Wide Open, Evolution, Singular: Act I, and Singular: Act II.

Her sixth studio album, Short n' Sweet, topped the US Billboard 200, produced the top-three US Billboard Hot 100 singles Espresso, Please Please Please and Taste, and won two Grammy Awards.