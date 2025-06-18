BLACKPINK Jennie wins lawsuit against man who falsely claimed to be her father

BLACKPINK’s Jennie has won a legal battle against a man (referred to as ‘A’) who falsely claimed to be her biological father. A South Korean court has ruled in Jennie Kim’s favour, dismissing the man’s allegations as entirely baseless.
Although the ruling was made on the 9th of last month, it only recently gained public attention after the Korean magazine Woman Sense reported on it. According to official court documents obtained by the publication, the Uijeongbu District Court Goyang Branch concluded that the man’s assertion of being Jennie’s father lacked any evidence.
At the center of the case was a controversial book written by ‘A’, which featured sensational claims about the BLACKPINK star. The court not only deemed these statements unfounded but also ordered all copies of the book to be destroyed. Additionally, ‘A’ has been barred from mentioning Jennie in any form—be it online, in interviews, or public appearances. He and his publishing company have also been instructed to pay for all legal expenses incurred.
Back in September 2024, Jennie’s agency, ODD ATELIER, announced they had initiated legal action against the author of the novel who claimed paternity over Jennie. The agency swiftly denied the claims, particularly those suggesting that PD Kim Hyung Jin was her father, calling the information “completely false” and unrelated to their artist.
Kim Hyung Jin’s newly released novel World Informant in which he asserted that he was Jennie’s biological father claimed to recount her journey from trainee to global star based on his personal experience. Though the article was taken down within hours, screenshots quickly went viral, spreading across social media.
The book’s release and Hyung Jin’s claims ignited widespread speculation, with fans even entertaining theories about Jennie’s supposed links to a wealthy lineage. Though Jennie has occasionally shared moments with her mother, she has never publicly spoken about her father.