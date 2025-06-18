BLACKPINK Jennie wins lawsuit against man who falsely claimed to be her father

BLACKPINK’s Jennie has won a legal battle against a man (referred to as ‘A’) who falsely claimed to be her biological father. A South Korean court has ruled in Jennie Kim’s favour, dismissing the man’s allegations as entirely baseless.

Blackpink Jennie gets victory as court announces final verdict in the fake father case

Although the ruling was made on the 9th of last month, it only recently gained public attention after the Korean magazine Woman Sense reported on it. According to official court documents obtained by the publication, the Uijeongbu District Court Goyang Branch concluded that the man’s assertion of being Jennie’s father lacked any evidence.

At the center of the case was a controversial book written by ‘A’, which featured sensational claims about the BLACKPINK star. The court not only deemed these statements unfounded but also ordered all copies of the book to be destroyed. Additionally, ‘A’ has been barred from mentioning Jennie in any form—be it online, in interviews, or public appearances. He and his publishing company have also been instructed to pay for all legal expenses incurred.