David Walters to perform at Fête de la Musique 2025 with soulful caribbean rhythms

As Hyderabad gears up for the global celebration of Fête de la Musique 2025, music lovers in the city have a special treat coming their way. French-Caribbean musician David Walters is set to bring his high-energy performance to presented by Alliance Française.

David Walters brings his show to Hyderabad

David is set to present his infectious music, a blend of Afro-Caribbean beats, soul, funk, and electronic grooves. “We all come from the French West Indies, and we bring that Afro-Caribbean life into our performance. We play drums, guitar, percussion, and keyboard—music to move to, and music to feel,” David says.

The concert features tracks from his acclaimed album Soul Tropical, a joyous celebration of heritage and healing. The album draws on his Caribbean roots while blending in influences from across the globe—including collaborators like Ballaké Sissoko, Flavia Coelho, and Captain Planet. “The messages I always carry in my music are love and freedom. They’re universal. Whether in India or Martinique, we all connect with that,” he says.

Hyderabad is one of eight stops on his India tour, and Walters is no stranger to the country. Music is the philosophy of his life, and that is what brings him close to India. His past collaborations with Rajasthani folk collective Rajasthan Roots and other Indian artists reflect a long-standing appreciation for the musical depth here. “I believe that learning music is a lifelong process, and that is exactly what India stands for. Here, I see that deep connection between students and masters, and that resonates with me. We’re always learning.”

Speaking about what is in store for him, David says that he is all set to release a track on June 25, and an album in December. His music bridges cultures, celebrating humanity through sound

This performance brings an eclectic tropical vibe to the city!

Free entry. June 24, 8 pm. At EXT, Jubilee Hills.

