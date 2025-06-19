HAIM return with a superb and salty breakup album

HAIM has declared this season to be “single-girl summer” and offered us the soundtrack. Heartsick never sounded so good.

“I Quit,” the fourth full-length album from the trio, is a breakup collection that never gets too weepy. You can dance to a lot of it. Even the song “Cry,” which name-checks the seven stages of grief, is an upbeat bop.

HAIM's new project 'I quit' is all about quitting self-doubt

Six years after the trio released their jazzy, Lou Reed-y single “Summer Girl,” the mood has somewhat soured this summer. Across 15 tracks, the songs are about fresh splits, old wounds and newfound independence.