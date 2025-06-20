Shubh makes history as the second Indian artiste to feature on a Billboard Canada cover after Diljit Dosanjh

In a landmark moment for global music and cultural representation, India-born, Brampton-raised Punjabi sensation Shubh has etched his name in history as the second Punjabi artist—after Diljit Dosanjh—to land a solo cover on Billboard Canada. More than just a personal milestone, this iconic cover cements Shubh’s meteoric rise and underscores the unstoppable momentum of Punjabi music on the world stage.

Shubh’s global rise

The timing couldn't be more powerful. Riding the wave of this historic recognition, Shubh has announced his debut North American tour, set to ignite arenas across the continent. Launching August 22 at Oakland Arena, the tour will hit Vancouver’s Rogers Arena the very next night, before taking over Toronto’s legendary Scotiabank Arena on September 5—a venue graced by the likes of Eminem. The journey concludes on September 7 at New Jersey’s Prudential Center. For an artist playing arenas on his first tour, the message is clear: Shubh’s sound is not just heard—it’s in demand.

Shubh softly remarks in Punjabi, “I didn’t think I would ever chart.” Despite this modesty, the 27-year-old artist has become a global phenomenon, amassing over 3 billion total streams across platforms and a fiercely loyal fanbase.

On the music front, 2024 saw the release of Sicario, a bold, genre-blending 10-track album that debuted at No. 24 on the Billboard Canadian Albums chart and has since crossed 250 million streams globally. From the gritty energy of Buckle Up and Reckless to the melodic pull of Aura, Bars, and Fell For You, Sicario showcased Shubh’s dynamic range and his seamless fusion of Punjabi lyricism with contemporary hip-hop flair.

Following that success, he dropped Supreme—a fearless, no-holds-barred anthem taking direct aim at the music industry.

Together, the Billboard Canada cover and the arena tour aren’t just career highlights—they’re cultural milestones. Shubh’s journey reflects the global rise of independent Punjabi music, a genre breaking borders, stereotypes, and expectations, one beat at a time.