Music composer and singer Mithoon gets candid about his new album, creative soul and his journey so far

We’ve all felt that instant connection to a song that mirrors our emotions perfectly — and behind that magic is often a composer who writes and composes from the heart. Mithoon is one such name who consistently strikes that emotional chord. Known for his evocative melodies and soul-stirring compositions, he made his debut at just 19 with Zeher, directed by Mohit Suri, a filmmaker he has continued to collaborate with over the years. Since then, Mithoon has shaped the soundscape of modern Bollywood with some of the most unforgettable tracks of all time. From Tum Hi Ho (Aashiqui 2) to Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage (Kabir Singh), his songs have become the soundtracks for a whole generation.

Now, the composer-singer is ready to release his album Master of Melody. In an intimate conversation with Indulge, Mithoon reflects on his journey so far, deep-rooted musical upbringing and lots more.

Excerpts: