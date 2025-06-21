Music composer and singer Mithoon gets candid about his new album, creative soul and his journey so far
We’ve all felt that instant connection to a song that mirrors our emotions perfectly — and behind that magic is often a composer who writes and composes from the heart. Mithoon is one such name who consistently strikes that emotional chord. Known for his evocative melodies and soul-stirring compositions, he made his debut at just 19 with Zeher, directed by Mohit Suri, a filmmaker he has continued to collaborate with over the years. Since then, Mithoon has shaped the soundscape of modern Bollywood with some of the most unforgettable tracks of all time. From Tum Hi Ho (Aashiqui 2) to Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage (Kabir Singh), his songs have become the soundtracks for a whole generation.
Mithoon reflects on his journey so far, deep-rooted musical upbringing and lots more
Now, the composer-singer is ready to release his album Master of Melody. In an intimate conversation with Indulge, Mithoon reflects on his journey so far, deep-rooted musical upbringing and lots more.
Excerpts:
Tell us about your new album Master of Melody.
Every artiste has a unique essence, a musical fabric. For me, that has always been melody. Interestingly, this idea took shape when Bhushan Kumar from T-Series suggested creating a non–film music property that truly reflects my identity as a composer. That’s how the concept and title came into being. Tu Saath Hai Toh from the album is already out though.
The album features six songs that capture the core of who I am musically. Unlike film compositions, which are built around a story, this project gave me the creative freedom to craft melodies that are deeply personal. The visuals, actors, and presentation will all be designed to complement the music — not the other way around.
You come from a family with a rich music legacy. How did growing up feel like?
Growing up in a home steeped in music, surrounded by legends like Pandit Ram Prasad Sharma, discipline and dedication became second nature. Music wasn’t just taught — it was lived. While the journey was intense and often isolating, it shaped me, blending struggle with strength. I was never asked to follow in anyone’s footsteps; instead, I was encouraged to find my own voice. From Woh Lamhe to Maula Mere Maula, that freedom helped me craft a sound that was uniquely mine, and to be known for that is a true blessing.
You’ve mentioned drawing inspiration from Western jazz, Bollywood, and world music.
Jazz, blues, and classical music are deeply woven into my life — not just as influences, but as a way of seeing the world. Jazz became part of my musical language, while classical music feels like a spiritual practice. Though I’m not a purist, these elements naturally surface in my work — from the semi-classical feel of Anwar to the jazz tones in Aashiqui 2 and the fusion in Shamshera. It’s this blend that gives my music its soul.
Tell us about your upcoming film Saiyaara
This project feels like a homecoming, as Mohit Suri and I began our journeys together two decades ago. It’s a celebration of 20 years of our collaboration as composer and director — a milestone made meaningful by the love our audiences have consistently shown to the music we’ve created.
What, according to you, is the key to such seamless creative collaborations?
I’ve worked on many films with Mohit Suri, and Saiyaara is our latest collaboration. Strong creative partnerships are built on trust and understanding. Mohit believes in my melodic style, and I deeply respect his unique cinematic vision. What binds us is a shared love for melody and a common creative ideology
Composing for iconic titles like Aashiqui 2 and Gadar 2, comes with the weight of expectations from people. How do you approach such projects?
My greatest responsibility is to myself — to honour the gift of music I’ve been given. Whether it’s a major franchise or a new project, what truly matters is the trust placed in me, and I treat that as sacred.
I don’t compose for a brand; I compose for the story. Each film has its own narrative — Aashiqui 2, for instance, was very different from Aashiqui. I simply stay true to the story and focus on creating meaningful music.
You have been a part of the industry for about 20 years now. Would you like to reflect on your learnings?
I don’t think it’s time for reflection yet, I’m still young with a long journey ahead. I believe my best is yet to come.
I feel, these are exciting times for artistes like me, and right now, I’m focused on moving forward and embracing what lies ahead.
How does being married to fellow singer Palak Muchhal influence your life?
I don’t think it really contributes to our personal journey in that sense. Yes, we’re both artistes and professionals with our own individual paths in the industry, but our union goes beyond music. We’re two people who’ve chosen to share a life together, and that bond is rooted more in who we are as individuals than in our professions. When I’m home, I’m not a music director, because if I carried that role into our home, I’d end up directing her there too, which is not how a household works. At home, we’re just two people. We try not to discuss work, even though music is always around us. Our focus is on nurturing our connection as partners.
What can people expect from you in the future?
Apart from Saiyaara and my EP Master of Melody, I’m currently working on the music for Border 2, which is another epic film.
Tu Saath Hai Toh is streaming on all platforms. The full album, Master of Melody will be out soon.
