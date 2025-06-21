Parul Gulati and Sunidhi Chauhan drop fierce new anthem ‘Marzi Ki Malkin’ on World Music Day 2025

Actor and entrepreneur Parul Gulati has teamed up with celebrated singer Sunidhi Chauhan to release Marzi Ki Malkin, a bold and empowering anthem that launched today on the occasion of World Music Day. Produced by internet sensation Yashraj Mukhate, the track is a clarion call for women to take charge of their lives — unapologetically and on their own terms.

Sunidhi Chauhan, Parul Gulati unite for Marzi Ki Malkin — a song for every woman who dares to dream

More than just a song, Marzi Ki Malkin is being positioned as a movement — one that celebrates female independence, agency, and unfiltered ambition. With Sunidhi’s signature powerhouse vocals and Parul’s deeply personal vision, the track is designed to resonate with women who’ve had enough of playing it small or quiet. Parul Gulati, who has made a mark not just on screen but also in the business world as the founder of a successful beauty brand, has always championed women’s empowerment. Speaking about the release, she said, “Marzi Ki Malkin isn’t just a phrase — it’s a mindset shift. Every woman deserves to own her story, her decisions, her freedom. Collaborating with Sunidhi was a dream. Her voice has the kind of fire that gives this anthem its heartbeat.”