Parul Gulati and Sunidhi Chauhan drop fierce new anthem ‘Marzi Ki Malkin’ on World Music Day 2025

Actor and entrepreneur Parul Gulati has teamed up with celebrated singer Sunidhi Chauhan to release Marzi Ki Malkin, a bold and empowering anthem that launched today on the occasion of World Music Day. Produced by internet sensation Yashraj Mukhate, the track is a clarion call for women to take charge of their lives — unapologetically and on their own terms.
More than just a song, Marzi Ki Malkin is being positioned as a movement — one that celebrates female independence, agency, and unfiltered ambition. With Sunidhi’s signature powerhouse vocals and Parul’s deeply personal vision, the track is designed to resonate with women who’ve had enough of playing it small or quiet. Parul Gulati, who has made a mark not just on screen but also in the business world as the founder of a successful beauty brand, has always championed women’s empowerment. Speaking about the release, she said, “Marzi Ki Malkin isn’t just a phrase — it’s a mindset shift. Every woman deserves to own her story, her decisions, her freedom. Collaborating with Sunidhi was a dream. Her voice has the kind of fire that gives this anthem its heartbeat.”
The anthem’s lyrics speak to every girl who’s been told to compromise, delay, or downplay her dreams. It is, in Parul’s words, “for the quiet rebels — the ones building their own empires in silence.” With the track’s high-octane energy and arresting beats, it's set to become a symbol of self-ownership for a new generation. Sunidhi’s vocal performance elevates the message further, bringing in the grit and soul needed to give the song real weight.
And with Yashraj Mukhate’s flair for creating viral-worthy soundscapes, Marzi Ki Malkin has all the ingredients of a digital chart-topper — catchy, meaningful, and electric. As World Music Day highlights the universal language of sound, Marzi Ki Malkin serves as a timely reminder: the most powerful voice a woman can use is her own.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.