Where Carnatic meets opera and everything in between

Anjana Rajagopalan doesn’t believe in binaries. Not when it comes to music, identity, or the idea of success. The Chennai-based composer, producer, singer, conductor, and self-taught sound engineer is unafraid to sit at the intersections. With a deep grounding in Carnatic music, Western classical, playback, opera, and orchestral work, Anjana has emerged as one of the few young artistes in the country whose practice is as fluid as it is rooted. “To define is to limit,” she tells us, “and I’d rather keep exploring.”

Anjana Rajagopalan on scoring Mayakoothu

Her recent work includes collaborations with AR Rahman, Debashish Bhattacharya, and an ensemble of musicians from across Australia and India, as part of a cultural exchange programme between KM Music Conservatory and Queensland Conservatorium. She also served as music producer for the UAE’s first all-women Firdaus Orchestra, a landmark moment in reclaiming space for women in the region’s music scene. But what excites her most is a new vocal aesthetic she’s developing, fusing the precision of Carnatic with the timbre of Western classical singing.

She speaks to us about her approach to scoring for the flim Mayakoothu directed by AR Raghavendran, releasing next month.

Excerpts:

You’ve traversed genres from Carnatic to opera to film music. How did it all begin?

I started with Carnatic music as a child, but I was equally drawn to my parents’ love for Western pop, ABBA, Boney M, all of that. I taught myself guitar and began composing in school. During college, I got into playback singing and orchestral arrangements. Over time, I explored Western classical music, joined the MMA choir, and even trained in opera. From collaborating with legends like Amjad Ali Khan to composing Indo-Polish music, it’s been an ever-evolving journey of curiosity and sound.