World Music Day: Hyderabad-based bands tell us why they are going back to their roots

Just like the notes of a song float and sway in the air to reach us, music as an art form also keeps moving and swerving through time. While the art form in itself has always been a constant, the trends have its own ebbs and flows. There was a time when the music scene in India was anchored solely by Bollywood and classical music; cut to the age of technology we live in now, indie music and experimental world music has taken centre stage.

Loud and local: Regional music at its best

While this is the national trend, Hyderabad has a different tale to tell. In a city with so much diversity and a cosmopolitan culture, we see people holding on to an identity, a feeling of familiarity and nostalgia. And what better way to evoke this than music which makes you feel like home! The bands in the city have made waves by giving the audience just that — tributes and experimental covers of classic Telugu songs. These bands are on a mission to keep Telugu music alive, and they are doing it well!

Each group has its unique style — some mix classic sounds with modern beats, while others write soul-stirring lyrics that resonate deeply with local audiences. What ties them together is their shared love for the language and their determination to make it shine in a world dominated by mainstream and global music. Through their energetic performances and heartfelt compositions, these bands are sparking a cultural revival, reminding us all of the timeless charm and depth of Telugu music.