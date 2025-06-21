World Music Day: Hyderabad-based bands tell us why they are going back to their roots

Just like the notes of a song float and sway in the air to reach us, music as an art form also keeps moving and swerving through time. While the art form in itself has always been a constant, the trends have its own ebbs and flows. There was a time when the music scene in India was anchored solely by Bollywood and classical music; cut to the age of technology we live in now, indie music and experimental world music has taken centre stage.
While this is the national trend, Hyderabad has a different tale to tell. In a city with so much diversity and a cosmopolitan culture, we see people holding on to an identity, a feeling of familiarity and nostalgia. And what better way to evoke this than music which makes you feel like home! The bands in the city have made waves by giving the audience just that — tributes and experimental covers of classic Telugu songs. These bands are on a mission to keep Telugu music alive, and they are doing it well!
Each group has its unique style — some mix classic sounds with modern beats, while others write soul-stirring lyrics that resonate deeply with local audiences. What ties them together is their shared love for the language and their determination to make it shine in a world dominated by mainstream and global music. Through their energetic performances and heartfelt compositions, these bands are sparking a cultural revival, reminding us all of the timeless charm and depth of Telugu music.
Capricio, the first band in Hyderabad to introduce Telugu music to the nightlife, is known for its unique rendition of songs and seamless medleys. Inspired by Ilayaraja, A R Rahman and Mani Sharma’s compositions, Teja, the keyboardist says, “We don’t have a drum kit, and give an acoustic touch to the songs.
The audience loves listening to medleys, and we give them that, make them raga-based to keep it absolutely seamless. They wouldn’t recognise when one song transitions into another.” Teja also points out how due to the prominence of bands in the scene, films have started making music which can be performed by bands, so that the songs can become audience favourites and get viral on social media. Talking about why it is important to go back to your roots, Teja says that one can go forward only if they respect their roots, “For example, we can learn words only if we remember the alphabet; make music only if we learn and remember the ragas.”
“We never thought of long-term goals while forming the band, making music was our only priority, and we knew that if we do that, we will stick together,” says Prem Sagar, the vocalist, bassist and one of the founding member of Chitrapuri Talkies. Prem says that they only choose to perform the songs which have a story, an emotional connection, and relatability. All hailing from different musical backgrounds, they give unique touches to old nostalgic songs.
“We perform Jagada Jagada with a metal rendition, owing to the heavy old-school disco vibe. We have also added raag Bhairav, to give it a Carnatic complexity. Prem says that old Telugu music deeply connects with him, because of the complexities and nuances derived from Carnatic music. He believes that we should go back to taking inspiration from classical music. “Our roots give us a place in the world map, and we must be courageous enough to represent our culture with pride,” he affirms.
A band formed in college making a mark in the band scene, the Jammers are truly living the dream. Along with soulful renditions of hit Telugu numbers which elicit feelings of nostalgia in the audience, they also have some remarkable originals. These emotions, and growing up listening to Telugu music has subconsciously affected a lot of their work.
Their first song, Valalo, recreated the melody of a Telugu song from the ‘60s. “When you hear it, it sounds like something you would listen to on the radio in the ‘60s or ‘70s, but with elements of funk added to it,” says Krishna Tejasvi, the lead vocalist of the band. He says that there is an abundance of unexplored musical treasure in this region, which if tapped into, can be very influential. “Regional music gives the audience a sense of relatability which is extremely essential for independent artistes. In an experimental space, it is these relatable elements the audience often holds on to, and then the song just takes off,” he explains.
“Independent music is gaining immense popularity as the music is more relatable. Film songs have a context, but indie music connects more, it feels like the boy next door is speaking to you,” says Pramod Seshi Roy, one of the founders of The Nawab Gang, a rap crew. He started a Hip-Hop band when he came to Hyderabad from Bengaluru, and found that although there were rap artistes here, they weren’t given a platform, and no one was putting out music. “I wanted to add Hyderabad in the world hip-hop map,” he says.
A Hyderabadi himself, Pramod was deeply influenced by Ilaiyaraaja, which reflected in his rap, and he jokingly calls this rendition Tolly-Hop. In the first couple of years of the band, they were focused in releasing music online, and had plans of venturing into films. “We released a remix rap version of Nenu Puttanu, after which our trajectory deviated, and we started getting a lot of performance calls,” he says.
Talking about rapping in Telugu, Pramod says that initially he found it difficult to write in the language, but once he got a hang of it, it was easier to emote. He explains, “Knowing other languages and adhering to trends is like putting on multiple jackets, often in the process of becoming someone new. History is testament that the art created by artists who have gone back to their roots has touched many souls,”
Merakee, a Greek word, means doing something with love, care and passion. It was on the essence of this, that the band Merakee was formed. “We are all very passionate about music, especially Telugu music, and that is what brought all of us together,” says Ganesh, the lead singer of the band.
Growing up in a Telugu household, he consumed all things local—Telugu music, Telugu movies and more. He connects with anything to do with the language, and says that the audience does too. Cultural consciousness has increased which makes people relate with Telugu music a lot more. “There are also a lot of ‘mass songs’ in Tollywood movies which the audience enjoy. No one else makes these kind of songs,” he says. They add a Merakee touch to the songs they perform by picking up on the existing genre of the song and emphasising on it. For example, if it is a rock song, they give more emphasis to the guitar parts and maybe even extend them.
Speaking about why it is important to go back to the roots, Ganesh says, “Irrespective of the roots, it is very important to do what your heart tells you to do. If your heart goes back to the roots then that, or if it lies somewhere else then so be it, but doing what your heart tells you to do is very important.”
