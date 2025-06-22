How Kolkata’s restaurants make every day feel like World Music Day

We often mark World Music Day with chart-topping releases, legendary artistes, and trending playlists. But what about the places where music is lived, not just listened to? The pubs, clubs and restaurants where sound is stitched into the very fabric of the city. The spaces where voices rise without a stage, and where dinner is often accompanied by drums, jazz, rock—and everything in between.

Kolkata has always had a soft spot for live music. Not just the ticketed, full-blown concert kind, but the everyday, intimate performances that happen in iconic joints with dim lighting and full tables. These are the places where the music scene is less about spectacle and more about soul. It’s only fitting to spotlight the Kolkata restaurants where music isn’t just background noise—it’s part of the menu. In the City Of Joy, music has always been more than entertainment—it’s an essential garnish. Whether it’s jazz in a shadowy bar or rock echoing through Park Street’s pavements, the city has an uncanny way of feeding your appetite and your ears at once.

Kolkata restaurants where music is always on the menu

Talk of a family outing together with a slice of entertainment through live music and the OG of this field crops up in your mind, doesn’t it? Since one could remember, stories from our grandparents and even parents, Trincas on Park Street was the hub everyone flocked over to, to listen to good music, to jazz, to popular singers; even National Award winners. With time Trincas overflowed (and still does today) but thankfully, the emergence of Tavern- Behind- Trincas has given more seating choices and a cosier atmosphere to the guests.