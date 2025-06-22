Keke Palmer’s ‘Just Keke’ album channels public relationship drama into reclamation

Standout tracks on “Just Keke” include “My Confession” — a tongue-in-cheek interpolation of Usher’s hit “Confessions, Pt. II” — as well as the previously released “125 Degrees” and “Off Script.” She passionately belts out her love on the ballad “Unless It’s You,” while “Misunderstood” finds her asking, “Don’t you see me throwing out a lifeline? / You too busy pinning me the bad guy / Maybe we ain’t doing what we should / or maybe we’re just misunderstood.”

“What the project, I think, speaks to as well is just like reclamation,” said the “Nope” star, admitting the album could reignite criticism about her personal life. “I’m just Keke, hate it or love it. This is me, this is my story, this is how I see things, I see my life … the whole point of it, too, is making peace with just saying what you got to say and letting it be that.”

While Palmer’s mic is still hot, she’s extremely booked and busy on Hollywood lots: a sequel to “One of Them Days,” and she stars with Eddie Murphy and Pete Davidson in “The Pickup” from Prime Video in August. The “Akeelah and the Bee” actor will lead Peacock’s upcoming TV adaptation of Mel Brook’s “The ’Burbs,” and she’ll join the team on “Spaceballs 2” with original stars Bill Pullman and Rick Moranis, the latter a reclusive ‘80s and ’90s star who’s since largely stayed out of Hollywood.

Palmer says she’ll judge the success of “Just Keke” not necessarily by sales or Billboard charts, but by potential opportunities that arise, whether it’s creating and directing visual albums for other artists, helming her own musical and comedic variety show, or even embarking on her own world tour.

“It could look like so many things, and I’m open to all of them,” said Palmer. “As long as I know that I put my all into this, I know I can’t lose.”