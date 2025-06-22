R. Kelly claims prison officials plotted to kill him; judge denies his release

A judge has denied singer R. Kelly ‘s request to be freed from prison, saying she lacks jurisdiction to consider the convicted sex offender’s allegations that federal prison officials plotted to murder him.

U.S. District Judge Martha M. Pacold canceled Friday’s scheduled arguments in Chicago, and instead issued a five-page ruling denying his emergency request to serve his time on home detention during a temporary furlough.

R. Kelly requests release from Butner federal prison in North Carolina

Born Robert Sylvester Kelly, the 58-year-old Grammy-winning R&B singer is serving sentences at a prison in Butner, North Carolina, for child sex crimes and racketeering.

Pacold noted that federal courts have only limited power in such cases, and one by one she examined and rejected various ways Kelly’s request could be considered.

“Jurisdictional limitations must be respected even where, as here, a litigant claims that the circumstances are extraordinary,” Pacold wrote. “Kelly has not identified (nor is the court aware of) any statute or rule that authorizes the court to exercise jurisdiction. Thus, the court cannot award relief in this case.”