Car Keys is a playful take on life’s simple mishaps and love

There are plenty of songs about loss — the loss of a loved one, the feeling of emptiness, to the loss of passion — but rarely are there songs that explore the smaller, mundane losses like misplacing your glasses, wallet, or car keys.

It’s this overlooked sentiment that inspired Tsumyoki and Venserto to create their new track, Car Keys

“I asked Venserto what was the last thing that made him sad, and he said it was losing his car keys; that ended up becoming the theme of our song, but we also wrote it in a way where it could sound like it’s about a girl,” Tsumyoki shares. Walking into the studio with a fully formed theme isn’t typically how his creativity works. Tsumyoki’s process is more spontaneous, with ideas usually taking shape on his way to a session with another artiste. “By the time I get to the studio, I become so obsessed with the idea in my head that it just naturally becomes something we have to work on — and so far, that’s worked out well,” he adds.

For him, overthinking tends to disrupt the creative flow, making the process feel forced. It’s when he allows himself to create freely, without pressure or over-analysis, that he can stay vulnerable and authentic in his artistry, the artiste tells us.

Having been part of Goa’s music scene for years, Tsumyoki does not just belong to the current movement — he’s proud to have pioneered it. “I’ve been making music for about seven years, at a time when there were no original artistes in Goa’s new wave. I was the one who created the wave, and I’m glad artistes from Goa can now look at me and think, ‘If Tsumyoki can do it, so can I,’” he says.

Looking ahead, Tsumyoki teases an exciting new single featuring a female singer, marking his first collaboration with a female artiste.

Car keys is streaming on all music platforms.

