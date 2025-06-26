Glastonbury 2025: A look inside the festival, from food to performers

This week, thousands of music lovers from across the U.K. and beyond will flock to a farm in the southwest of England for the legendary Glastonbury Festival of Contemporary Performing Arts. But just how many?

Find out in this guide to Glastonbury — and all of its quirks — by the numbers.

210,000: Full capacity of the festival

The festival’s current license allows up to 210,000 people on-site, including fans, staff and performers — but, this year, a few thousand fewer tickets have been sold, to avoid overcrowding.

The closest village of Pilton has a population of around 1,000 people. During the festival, though, the area becomes the seventh-largest largest city in the U.K. (more than double that of nearby Bath, which has a population of around 94,000).

What does Glastonbury music festival look like this year?

1,200,000: Pints of beer stocked across more than 100 bars

Brooklyn Brewery’s pilsner has been the official beer of Glastonbury since 2023, keeping festivalgoers well lubricated. This year, they are preparing more than 1.2 million pints of lager for a hot and thirsty crowd. That’s equivalent to two standard-size swimming pools.

And that’s despite Glastonbury’s B.Y.O. standing, unique at British music festivals where bringing alcohol in from the outside is usually prohibited. At Glastonbury, if you can carry it, you can drink it, and it’s not uncommon to see wheelbarrows and small trailers being pulled into campsites with a weekend’s worth of supplies of food and drink.