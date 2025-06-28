Exclusive: Singer-songwriter Taba Chake on becoming the Honorary brand ambassador of the Department of Art & Culture of Arunachal Pradesh

We managed to catch up with Taba on his announcement. What is the cultural scene like in the state, we asked, to which Taba said: "We are currently witnessing a melting pot of tradition meeting the modern, where neither has to exit the stage. Music fests like Ziro have rewritten rule books to bridge underground rhythms, garnering mainstream attention at home and globally."

But there are a few changes that it would need, "Tapping more into the environmental heritage, focusing on sustainability while maintaining consistency for artiste spaces and collaborative arenas. Grassroots passion and presence need a nudge," he replied. Establishing cultural hubs in each district, integrating performing arts, music, and theatre into school curriculum, and promoting the 3Ps: passion, perseverance, and purpose as healthy creative outlets, can offer meaningful alternatives to the growing drug abuse trend in the pursuit of art, and collaborating with social service organizations and NGOs for the same would be ideal, are some of the few things that he would like to incorporate into the cultural arena of Arunachal Pradesh.

To conclude, he informed which sections would need development the most, "Support to young artistes, access to marketplace, fellowships, and other such mechanisms could provide ample strength and social security, nurturing culture, and enabling livelihood at the same time. Promotion of heritage and cultural eco tourism are areas that could use some focus for holistic benefits."