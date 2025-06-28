Maahi's Jaan Se Zyada is about all things love, with a Shaan-tastic surprise in the end!

Can a singer take you straight down memory lane? The official music video of Jaan Se Zyada is out — and it will transport you into a sweet summer of love, led by young singing sensation Maahi and his soothing voice. Featuring Maahi and actress Aadhya Anand, Jaan Se Zyada’s music video gives us a glimpse into a couple’s rollercoaster journey.

Jaan Se Zyada takes you down memory lane

Starting off with a man playing a collection of vintage clips on a VCR, the video makes us live through different shades of young romance as Maahi and Aadhya fall deeply in love. What seems like a simple tale of two innocent hearts, reveals a moving twist—with Maahi’s real-life parents, singer Shaan and Radhika, stepping in for a beautiful cameo.

Maahi, is poised to become a singing sensation, embodying every quality needed to carry on his father's iconic musical legacy, his endearing voice in Jaan Se Zyada has already found a lot of love, and his screen presence in the music video is set to win many hearts too.

The song is composed by Zain-Sam and penned by Rashmi Virag, with Maahi’s magical voice acting as the breathing soul of the tune. While gleefully reminding us of father Shaan, Maahi’s voice has its own unique charm that makes listeners swoon in joy.