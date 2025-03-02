‘A very cohesive experience’: OAFF on crafting a journey through grief and joy in his latest album, ‘Between Flowers’

A

Some of the themes that tie up the whole album are love and loss. I see a thread of marriage and wedding themes in it as well. For example, the first song, Baalmaa talks about ‘haathon mein mehndi lagi’ (there’s henna on the arms) and the title track Between Flowers although not specifically about marriage, is still being used as music for reels on weddings or mehndi. There’s another track called Bageecha — a small track where I’ve used a voice note from my grandmother who’s no more. As far as working with classical musicians and folk musicians is concerned, it was a beautiful experience for me. I got to learn so much more about the different nuances of Indian classical music since I’m not trained in any kind of music. I’m self-taught. And I think all Indian classical musicians respect art and music so much. This is true for many musicians, but especially for Indian classical musicians, there is almost a spiritual element to it, which I deeply connect with.