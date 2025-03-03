From Grammys to BRIT, Charli xcx’s’ 'Brat' stays unbeatable

The 2025 BRIT Awards, held in London on Saturday, saw Charli xcx solidify her status as one of the most influential figures in contemporary pop. Her album Brat, known for its bold electronic sound and unfiltered lyricism, helped her secure five major awards on the night.

Charli xcx won Artist of the Year, Album of the Year for Brat, Song of the Year, Songwriter of the Year and Best Pop Act. The songwriter award had been announced earlier in the week, while the rest were presented at the main ceremony at The O2 Arena.

The clean sweep marks a significant moment in Charli’s career, confirming her transformation from cult favourite to mainstream powerhouse. This string of victories also follows her recent success at the 2025 Grammy Awards, where Brat earned her Best Album.

This year’s BRIT Awards also highlighted international talent, with Chappell Roan securing both Best International Artist and Best International Song. Roan, whose theatrical approach to pop has earned her a devoted following, won for her track Red Wine Supernova.

Dublin-based band Fontaines D.C., known for their poetic post-punk style, won Best International Group. It is their first BRIT Award, adding to a growing list of accolades for the band.

One of the evening’s notable surprises was the presence of The Cure and The Beatles in the nominations list. The Cure received their first BRIT Award nomination in three decades for their orchestral album Songs of a Lost World. Meanwhile, The Beatles were nominated for their single Now and Then, their first and only original release of the 21st century.

Sabrina Carpenter delivered a standout performance during the ceremony, blending her pop sensibility with touches of country flair. She performed a medley that included her viral hit Please, Please, Please, a track she recently re-recorded with country legend Dolly Parton. In addition to her performance, Carpenter received the Global Success Award, a first for a non-UK artist.

The Global Success Award, typically reserved for British acts, acknowledges artists who have made a significant international impact. Carpenter’s recognition signals the growing influence of American pop stars in the UK’s music landscape.

Rising talent was also celebrated, with singer-songwriter Myles Smith winning the prestigious Brits Rising Star award. Following in the footsteps of previous winners like Adele and Sam Fender, Smith’s folk-infused pop has drawn attention for its introspective lyrics and soulful delivery. Reflecting on the win earlier in the week, Smith described attending the BRIT Awards last year as a “dream moment.” This year, he took to the stage as both a performer and a winner.

The show itself maintained the balance between celebration and spectacle that has come to define the BRIT Awards. Performances ranged from the raw energy of Fontaines D.C. to the glossy pop of Teddy Swims and the baroque-inspired theatricality of The Last Dinner Party. Sam Fender, a past Rising Star recipient, also returned to perform, further underlining his enduring presence in British music.

Founded in 1977, the BRIT Awards have long served as both a barometer and a launchpad for the UK’s evolving music scene. Over the years, the ceremony has transitioned from an industry-centric gathering to a polished, televised event watched by millions.

This year’s show reaffirmed its role in both celebrating established names and championing emerging talent. While Charli xcx’s brat era dominated the night, the ceremony also made space for rising voices and unexpected moments of nostalgia – all part of the ever-shifting landscape of British music.