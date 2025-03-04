Vanished sounds: Music genres that faded but left a lasting impact

Music has always been a reflection of culture, emotion, and human evolution. Yet, not all genres withstand the test of time. Some fade into obscurity, their rhythms and harmonies buried beneath shifting musical landscapes. Though these extinct genres may no longer dominate the airwaves, their influence lingers in unexpected ways, shaping modern sounds and inspiring contemporary artists.

One such lost genre is Ragtime, a precursor to jazz that thrived in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Characterised by its syncopated rhythms and lively piano melodies, Ragtime laid the groundwork for jazz improvisation and swing. While it gradually disappeared as jazz evolved, its DNA remains embedded in modern blues, funk, and even hip-hop beats.

Similarly, Doo-Wop, a vocal harmony-driven genre popular in the 1950s and early ’60s, eventually faded as rock and Motown took center stage. Yet, its influence persists in R&B vocal arrangements and a cappella performances, proving that even forgotten sounds can find new life in contemporary music.

Another intriguing case is Skiffle, a genre that briefly captivated Britain in the 1950s. A fusion of jazz, blues, and folk played on homemade instruments, Skiffle might have disappeared, but its impact was profound—legendary bands like The Beatles credit it as their starting point, proving that even transient genres can spark revolutions.

Beyond Western music, Trobairitz, a medieval genre performed by female troubadours in the 12th century, was an early example of women composing and performing songs with poetic storytelling. Though it vanished over centuries, its spirit lives on in folk music and modern female singer-songwriters who weave narrative and melody together.