Amaan and Ayaan Ali Bangash to release Holi-themed album ‘Colors And Celebrations’ with Malini Awasthi

Immerse yourself in a musical journey that brings the vivid energy of Holi to life through the masterful artistry of Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash. The renowned sarod virtuosos are set to release their highly anticipated Holi-themed album, Colors And Celebrations. A stunning fusion of classical and folk traditions, this album showcases a collaboration with the revered Padma Shri recipient and folk icon, Malini Awasthi—known far and wide as the Folk Queen of India.
This carefully crafted album explores the multifaceted spirit of Holi through five expansive compositions. From the exuberant Holi Hues (Hori Re Rasiya), celebrating the arrival of spring, to the reflective Crimson Flush (Sakhi Solah Hazaar), which delves into the symbolism of colour, Colors And Celebrations offers a nuanced exploration of the festival. Other highlights include Divine Celebration (Hori Khele Raghuveera), a devotional piece honoring Lord Krishna’s legendary Holi festivities, and Spirited Splashes (Rang Darungi), a lively and rhythmically complex track that captures the festival’s playfulness. Colours of Love (Rasiya Ko Naar) closes the album with a romantic, emotional interpretation of Holi’s deeper resonance.
Amaan Ali Bangash explains, “This album is our artistic exploration of Holi—not just as a festival of colours, but as a cultural and spiritual experience. We wanted to capture the essence of Holi’s deeper layers, from the triumph of good over evil, to the eternal love between Radha and Krishna, and the rejuvenation that comes with the arrival of spring.”
Ayaan Ali Bangash adds, “Our goal was to create a sonic journey that mirrors the explosion of colour on a canvas during Holi. The interplay of the sarod and voice reflects the way colours dance together during the festival. Each raga is carefully chosen to evoke specific emotional colours—from the calm serenity of morning ragas to the passionate intensity of evening melodies. Collaborating with Maliniji has been a transformative experience, as her rich understanding of folk traditions infuses the project with an authenticity and depth that complements our classical framework.”
For Malini Awasthi, whose career spans over three decades of preserving and elevating the folk music of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, this collaboration has been both deeply inspiring and groundbreaking: “Working with Amaan and Ayaan has been an extraordinary fusion of classical and folk music, resulting in something entirely new. The music speaks to the universal emotions that Holi represents—joy, devotion, and renewal—while drawing from the rich musical traditions of Awadh, Brij, and Banaras.”
Amaan and Ayaan Ali Bangash continue to push the boundaries of the sarod tradition, following in the footsteps of their legendary father, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, while also exploring new musical landscapes. Their previous works, such as Sand And Foam: Music Inspired by Kahlil Gibran (2023), Peace Mantra: Loka Samastha (2022) with Grammy-nominated Krishna Das, and the experimental Amalgam (2023) with the London Philharmonic Orchestra, demonstrate their willingness to bridge genres and experiment with sound.
Recorded using innovative spatial audio technology at Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai, Colors And Celebrations envelops the listener in a rich soundscape, where the sarod’s resonant tones and Malini Awasthi’s evocative vocals blend seamlessly. The album’s production combines traditional analog techniques with cutting-edge digital methods, creating a truly immersive experience.
Now, on March 10, 2025, Colors And Celebrations will be available to listeners worldwide, marking the beginning of an exciting new chapter in the Bangash brothers’ musical journey. This release will be followed by their highly anticipated summer 2025 international tour, including a residency at London’s prestigious Wigmore Hall. The tour will feature a collaboration with British violinist Jennifer Pike, exploring the intersection of Western classical and North Indian music, as well as a special performance with their father, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, showcasing three generations of sarod mastery. The tour will also take them to the Salzburg Festival, Lincoln Center’s Mostly Mozart Festival, and the Esplanade in Singapore.
Colors And Celebrations will be available on all major streaming platforms from March 11, 2025.