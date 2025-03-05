Amaan and Ayaan Ali Bangash to release Holi-themed album ‘Colors And Celebrations’ with Malini Awasthi

Immerse yourself in a musical journey that brings the vivid energy of Holi to life through the masterful artistry of Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash. The renowned sarod virtuosos are set to release their highly anticipated Holi-themed album, Colors And Celebrations. A stunning fusion of classical and folk traditions, this album showcases a collaboration with the revered Padma Shri recipient and folk icon, Malini Awasthi—known far and wide as the Folk Queen of India.

This carefully crafted album explores the multifaceted spirit of Holi through five expansive compositions. From the exuberant Holi Hues (Hori Re Rasiya), celebrating the arrival of spring, to the reflective Crimson Flush (Sakhi Solah Hazaar), which delves into the symbolism of colour, Colors And Celebrations offers a nuanced exploration of the festival. Other highlights include Divine Celebration (Hori Khele Raghuveera), a devotional piece honoring Lord Krishna’s legendary Holi festivities, and Spirited Splashes (Rang Darungi), a lively and rhythmically complex track that captures the festival’s playfulness. Colours of Love (Rasiya Ko Naar) closes the album with a romantic, emotional interpretation of Holi’s deeper resonance.