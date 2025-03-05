Music band Euhony releases a soul-stirring new track 'Theher Ja'

Mumbai’s experimental Rock band Euphony has released their latest single, Theher Ja, a poignant composition that encapsulates the profound emotions of rediscovering a long-lost connection.
Written in 2022, Theher Ja emerges from a deep sense of nostalgia and reconnection. The song reflects the inevitable cycles of life, where we experience growth, form deep bonds, and sometimes drift apart. Yet, fate often leads us back to familiar faces, rekindling emotions and memories that once seemed lost to time.
With its evocative lyrics and heartfelt composition, Theher Ja serves as a plea to hold on to those irreplaceable connections, ensuring that this time, they stay forever. The track masterfully blends soulful melodies with Euphony’s signature style, creating a heartfelt listening experience that resonates with audiences on a personal level.
Crafted by the talented members of the band—Sanish Nair (vocals), Rupesh Shirsat (lead guitarist, lyricist, vocals), Aditya Kale (vocals), Joshua Rajan (vocals), Omkar Rasal (drums), Bhavesh Sharma (beatbox/vocal FX), Ravikiran Nannaware (flute), and Siddharth Kulkarni (keys)—Theher Ja stands as a testament to their collective passion and artistry.
The driving force behind the band Sanish states, “Music has always been our way of expressing the deepest emotions, and Theher Ja is one of our most personal creations. It’s about finding lost connections and holding onto them, a sentiment we believe many can relate to. We hope this song touches hearts and reminds everyone of the importance of cherishing the people who truly matter."
Formed in 2015 by Sanish, Euphony is a Mumbai-based band known for its urban contemporary and experimental rock sound. The band gained widespread recognition as the first runners-up on the music reality show Dil Hai Hindustani and also made a powerful impression on India’s Got Talent Season 9. Their music has been featured in notable projects, including performances for the inauguration and closing of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 9 and a Bollywood debut in the film Helicopter Eela starring Kajol with their original song Teri Zindagi.
Euphony's unique sound is a fusion of vocal melodies, a cappella, beatboxing, guitars, flute, and various percussions, creating an immersive and dynamic musical experience. Committed to originality, the band prioritises writing and composing its own music, and with Theher Ja, they continue to venture deeper into independent music.