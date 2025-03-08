All-women's music festival 'Sonic Tigress' takes over Bengaluru this March, performing artistes give us a preview on Women's Day

This International Women’s Day, Bengauluru’s about to roar loud with the voices of powerful women singers! Sonic Tigress, the first-of-its-kind all-women’s music festival is about to take place this month. Everyone present at the show will be a woman, from artistes to support crew, technical staff and even the audience! The concert is all about encouraging women to ‘bring their inner tigress’ and ‘let their spirits sing.’ The festival is expected to dismantle those tired tropes of representation, replacing them with fearless stage ownership. From Nikhita Gandhi to Bengaluru’s Niveditha Ode, some exciting acts are sure to set the stage ablaze. As you prep to dive into this celebration of womanhood, cranked up to maximum volume, here are a few of the artistes giving us a brief insight into what we can expect from their respective sets, changes they want to see in the music industry for women, and more!