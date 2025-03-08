All-women's music festival 'Sonic Tigress' takes over Bengaluru this March, performing artistes give us a preview on Women's Day
This International Women’s Day, Bengauluru’s about to roar loud with the voices of powerful women singers! Sonic Tigress, the first-of-its-kind all-women’s music festival is about to take place this month. Everyone present at the show will be a woman, from artistes to support crew, technical staff and even the audience! The concert is all about encouraging women to ‘bring their inner tigress’ and ‘let their spirits sing.’ The festival is expected to dismantle those tired tropes of representation, replacing them with fearless stage ownership. From Nikhita Gandhi to Bengaluru’s Niveditha Ode, some exciting acts are sure to set the stage ablaze. As you prep to dive into this celebration of womanhood, cranked up to maximum volume, here are a few of the artistes giving us a brief insight into what we can expect from their respective sets, changes they want to see in the music industry for women, and more!
Nikhita Gandhi
Sonic Tigress is about owning your vibe. What part of your ‘vibe’ are you most excited to share with this audience?
I have always been told that I’m very energetic and vibrant and bring a lot of energy and pizzazz… that’s usually the feedback I get from my audiences. Vibrant, carefree, bold — I feel like these are my core, individualistic characteristics which I would love to share with more audiences. I was so excited about sharing that part of my artistic and individual personality at an all-women festival — a festival by women for women and I feel that it is solely in an only-women environment, can that energy be amplified.
What specific changes do you want to see in the music industry for women?
I strongly feel that women are grossly underrepresented visually in the music industry. Many male musicians make it to their music videos and a lot less women do. Fewer women exist in technical roles in the music industry which I think can change thanks to a festival like Sonic Tigress. Something like this can give birth to a lot more interest and curiosity in these fields for women. Women in the creative arts are so fierce and amazing and bring so many new things to the table. I would love to see more women in production, light design and audio engineering.
If you could collaborate with any woman in history, who would it be?
I wish I could go back in time and collaborate with a legend like Ella Fitzgerald. And even among existing artistes, I would love to work with Alicia Keys, Kehlani, Rosalia and many others!
Tipriti Kharbangar
What aspect of your energy are you eager to showcase at Sonic Tigress?
I’m excited to share the female kind of energy, mother nature-loving vibe that still exists in me. I want to share songs I have written in the past few years. I can’t wait to do that!
Beyond the stage, what shifts do you envision for women in the music world?
I want women to be more than just singers. I want a woman to play instruments. I want women to be part of the sound team and event promoters. I want to see more women in all aspects of work.
A woman in history that you’d love to collaborate with?
I would have loved to collaborate with Nina Simone. I think she was a very strong woman who spoke through her music. It shows that she went through a lot of hardship during the civil movement in 1970s America.
Niveditha Ode
What is your set looking likefor Sonic Tigress ?
Most of the songs that I will be doing in my set are mainly instrumental songs and they are very calm, so an ethereal vibe is how I would describe it.
If you could rewrite the rules of the music industry for women, what would they be?
I wish there were more female instrumentalists. There’s no shortage of female vocalists. But instrumentalists? You can list them quite easily. If India had more female instrumentalists, more female producers and composers in the film industry, I feel that would be very revolutionary.
A dream collaboration with any woman throughout history?
I want to collaborate with an artiste who isn’t very well-known but is incredibly popular in Indonesia — Isyana Sarasvati. She creates progressive rock music which is very unique for a female.
INR 999 onwards. March 29, 3 pm onwards. At Phoenix Marketcity, Whitefield.
