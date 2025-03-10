Singer-rapper Alo Wala reflects on her latest release 'Here and Now', an upbeat track with a moving inspiration...
If you have heard any tracks by singer and rap artiste Alo Wala (Shivani Ahlowalia), you cannot deny how unique and original her sound is. From hard-hiting verses to hitting the right notes and chords with her singing skills, this Copenhagen-based artiste has made her mark with an engaging track called Here and Now. While Alo Wala maintains her genre-defying style for this release, it is the blend of her vocals with producers Clap! Clap! and Ckrono (Satori Stereo Saiyan)’s score, along with rap artiste PAV4N’s collaborative rap verse, that sets this track apart. The song addresses themes such as grief and motherhood, perfectly encapsulating a phase of her life that many might find relatable. With Women’s Day having just passed us by we chat with his fabulous artiste! In our chat about the release, we also learn about its creation while unpacking the associated emotions.
Here and Now blends so many genres! How did the initial idea for the track come about?
This collaboration was truly special — zero ego and all love. It also marks the start of my journey to rediscover my sound after taking several years off to focus on motherhood. I wanted to preserve the big room energy my previous work was known for and this track achieved that balance. What felt liberating about this process was not rapping on it — in truth, sometimes the skill of a vocalist lies in knowing when to hold back and let the music speak for itself. That was certainly the case for me here. At the same time, I knew that PAV4N could contribute something spectacular to the song. We were already friends and we had been overdue for a collaboration. I sent him the demo and I recall he immediately set aside all his other features and prioritised this one. He was genuinely moved by it. The rest, as they say, is history.
Can you elaborate on the emotions that fueled the song’s creation and how those feelings translated into the lyrics and overall sound?
After my father passed away suddenly, I was overwhelmed with grief and music became one of the few outlets that helped me process it. At that time, I wasn’t certain I would continue making music — my daughter was three and life felt chaotic. However, my father’s passing turned out to be the catalyst that brought me back to the studio. I leaned into music for healing and began creating again, simply for the joy of it. Losing someone close often compels you to reassess your life — it’s a harsh reminder of how fleeting life can be. Here and Now was my way of re-entering the music scene. The title itself is a nod to that lesson, as tomorrow is never guaranteed.
How does the song evoke the importance of reconnecting with simple pleasures?
This song serves as a call to embrace sweet, simple pleasures in an increasingly complicated world. If this track can inspire people to simply listen or dance, to just be in the moment, then we truly accomplished something meaningful.
How did PAV4N’s style complement or contrast with your own?
PAV4N is a legend and I have immense respect for him. His verse was exactly what the song needed. Even though I can rap, I didn’t feel it was the right approach for this track. I enjoyed singing on this one — it sets the overall intention of the song, while PAV4N’s verse grounds the tune, both sonically and thematically.
What’s the most unusual instrument/sound you’ve ever experimented with?
The kora! I received the blessing from the late Toumani Diabate in Mali to play the kora and I did so for a few years. This was well before I started making music myself as Alo Wala, so I never incorporated it into any of my works. That was the most transcendent instrument I have experienced in my life thus far.
Your music often defies easy categorisation. How do you describe your sound to new listeners and what artistes or genres have been most influential in your development?
Yes, my music is all over the place and that’s precisely how I like it. It draws inspiration from everything, reflecting who I am — multicultural, multilingual, with a global outlook on life. Sonically, I’m attracted to 808-driven music, hip-hop and dancehall and I’m always motivated to make people dance. Lyrically, however, life itself serves as my greatest influence. If it’s within my orbit, it’s likely to find its way into a song.
Here and Now is streaming on all audio streaming platforms.
Mail id: pranav.shriram@newindianexpress.com
X: pranav_shriram