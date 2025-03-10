Singer-rapper Alo Wala reflects on her latest release 'Here and Now', an upbeat track with a moving inspiration...

A

This collaboration was truly special — zero ego and all love. It also marks the start of my journey to rediscover my sound after taking several years off to focus on motherhood. I wanted to preserve the big room energy my previous work was known for and this track achieved that balance. What felt liberating about this process was not rapping on it — in truth, sometimes the skill of a vocalist lies in knowing when to hold back and let the music speak for itself. That was certainly the case for me here. At the same time, I knew that PAV4N could contribute something spectacular to the song. We were already friends and we had been overdue for a collaboration. I sent him the demo and I recall he immediately set aside all his other features and prioritised this one. He was genuinely moved by it. The rest, as they say, is history.