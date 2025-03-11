Guns N' Roses set to ignite India in May 2025, returns to the country after 12 years!

Mumbai's all set to tuen into 'Paradise City' as one of the most iconic rock bands of all time, Guns N' Roses make their way to India this year in May! The surge of the trend of iconic western musicians visiting India to perform is all set to continue as the legendary band consisting of Axl Rose, Slash, and Duff McKagan return to India after a 12-year gap.

What can we expect from the India tour of Guns N' Roses?

The band behind epic rock ballads like Back in Black, Sweet Child O' Mine, November Rain, Kockin' on Heaven's Door and much more are all set to make a stop in India as part of their Because What You Want & What You Get Are Two Completely Different Things World Tour. This highly anticipated show marks a significant moment in India's growing prominence on the global music circuit, solidifying the nation as a must-stop destination for international artistes.

Guns N' Roses' Appetite for Destruction, their 1987 debut album catapulted the members into stardom hereby etching themselves as legendary names in the rock genre. Additionally, this iconic band can also boast of having held one of the highest-grossing concert tours ever -- Not In This Lifetime... Tour!

This Mumbai show is part of a larger global tour that will see Guns N' Roses performing across Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, further demonstrating their enduring appeal and worldwide reach. The India leg of the tour is being produced by produced by BookMyShow Live.

Tickets will be available on March 17 and 19.