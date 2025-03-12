Check out these must–play Holi songs for a colourful celebration!

Holi is incomplete without a rocking Bollywood playlist! Whether you're drenching in colours, dancing with friends, or indulging in gujiyas and thandai, these Holi songs will set the perfect mood.
A fresh, high-energy addition to the Holi music scene, Holiyaan from Vedaa is all about the wild, free-spirited essence of the festival. With its vibrant beats, rustic folk elements, and electrifying chorus, this track captures the madness of Holi celebrations. It’s the perfect number to start your party with, getting everyone pumped up for the festivities.
No Holi playlist is complete without this ultimate anthem from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, Balam Pichkari perfectly embodies the carefree, flirtatious, and energetic vibe of Holi. The infectious beats, coupled with Vishal Dadlani and Shalmali Kholgade’s peppy vocals, make this track a must-play every year.
This song brings a unique desi touch to Holi celebrations with its folk-inspired beats and dhol-heavy composition. Featuring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar, Gori Tu Latth Maar takes inspiration from Mathura’s traditional Lathmar Holi, where women playfully hit men with sticks. It’s a great song to add some cultural authenticity and energy to your Holi bash.
An explosive fusion of modern beats and festive energy, Badri Ki Dulhania is a perfect dance number for Holi. The song, featuring Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt, is loaded with peppy dhol rhythms and an upbeat tempo, making it impossible to resist. With its playful lyrics and celebratory vibe, it guarantees a full-on Holi dance party.
While primarily a Garba song, Chogada’s vibrant beats and folk influences make it a fantastic addition to any Holi playlist. Sung by Darshan Raval and Asees Kaur, this track has an irresistible groove that can get anyone dancing. Its mix of folk and contemporary beats ensures it blends seamlessly with the colorful chaos of Holi.
A powerful, energetic track with a strong Holi vibe, Jai Jai Shivshankar is a must-have for any party. Starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, this song boasts high-voltage beats and electrifying choreography. With its fusion of techno and desi dhol beats, it’s the perfect track for a high-energy Holi dance-off.
This is one of the most iconic Holi songs from the 2000s, featuring Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra. Do Me a Favour Let’s Play Holi is an upbeat, fun song that combines techno beats with traditional Holi vibes. The infectious chorus and playful lyrics make it a staple in every Holi gathering.
If you're looking for a song that captures the wild, chaotic side of Holi, Go Pagal is your best bet. With its crazy beats, high-energy rap sections, and playful lyrics, this song encourages you to let loose and enjoy the festival to the fullest. The visuals of Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi covered in colors only add to the madness!
A classic from the 2000s, Soni Soni is a melodious yet energetic song that perfectly captures the celebratory spirit of Holi. Featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, and an ensemble cast, this song brings together romance, fun, and tradition in the perfect mix. It’s an ideal track to slow down the tempo while keeping the Holi enthusiasm alive.
Adding a sensual and passionate touch to your Holi playlist, Lahu Munh Lag Gaya from Ram-Leela is perfect for those who enjoy a more traditional and earthy vibe. The song, featuring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, beautifully showcases Holi as a festival of love and passion. With its folk beats and mesmerising vocals, it’s a great way to wind down after all the high-energy tracks.