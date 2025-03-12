Lydian Nadhaswaram credits maestro Ilaiyaraaja's mentorship for his first symphony

However, when Ilaiyaraaja was asked about his role in inspiring Lydian, he recalled the moment differently. He shared, “Lydian was a student who came to me to learn music. Once, he played a piece of music he had composed, claiming it to be a symphony. Within 20 to 30 seconds, I told him, ‘Why have you made this like a film background score? This is wrong. This is not a symphony. First, learn what a symphony is and then compose it.’”

In a recent interview, Lydian explained the events leading to his composition and how Ilaiyaraaja’s words had shaped his journey. He recounted, “Two years ago, I attended one of his classes and asked him, ‘Uncle, which symphony orchestra did you use for the film Neethane En Ponvasantham?’ I told him I loved that album. He replied, ‘Why? Are you going to do a symphony, Lydian?’ I said, ‘No, no uncle.’ He insisted, ‘You must not say no. You too will do a symphony. You must learn it properly and create one. You must receive awards for it and keep them at home.’"

Lydian continued, “Those words were truly motivating. A few classes later, I composed a small piece and played it for him, saying, ‘Uncle, I’ve composed something like a symphony. Please listen to it.’ He listened for 20 to 30 seconds and said, ‘This is not a symphony, Lydian. This is like a background score. A symphony has rules and structure. You must read about it thoroughly and compose one properly.’"

Lydian acknowledged that without Ilaiyaraaja's encouragement and correction, he would not have been able to complete his symphony. He added, “He is the right teacher. That’s why he corrected me when I was wrong, encouraged me to improve, and guided me to study it properly. I owe this symphony to his blessings, and I bow my head in gratitude to him."