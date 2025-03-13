From streets to screens: Vaisagh’s Musical Journey

“I used to take my guitar and travel across Tamil Nadu, meeting strangers and playing music for them. That’s where it all began,” Vaisagh recalls with nostalgia. Now, as he prepares for his guest appearance at Twosome by IndieGene, the singer-songwriter reflects on his journey—his indie roots, cinematic debut in Kudumbasthan, and the challenge of balancing artistic integrity with mainstream demands.

Music found Vaisagh early, though not without resistance. “When I was in third grade, my mother took me to a music class, but I ran away,” he laughs. But destiny had other plans. He formed a music team in school, participated in competitions, and gradually realised music was his true calling.

Vaisagh built a connection with audiences in the most organic way possible—by performing live for people on the streets. His journey as a ‘singing gypsy’ led him to Coimbatore, where he performed at jam sessions and built a community of like-minded musicians.

"Kaaka Kadha was born out of one such jam session conducted by IndieGene. We recorded at night and shot the video the next morning. That was it,” he shares. “The guitars you hear, the mood—it was all them."

His entry into commercial cinema came with Kudumbasthan. “When you step into cinema, self-doubt creeps in. You wonder if you’ll be compared to too many legends,” he admits. But the process became a learning experience, helping him filter out influences and stay true to his vision.

A fascinating aspect of Vaisagh’s approach to film music is his meticulous attention to sound frequencies. The tracks of Kudumbasthan were crafted to appeal to audiences aged 40-60—an age group often put off by electronic-heavy soundtracks. “I spoke to a lot of elders, and they found new wave sounds jarring. The heavy bass and kicks were disturbing to them. So we worked a lot on adjusting the frequency,” he explains.

His songwriting process? Surprisingly quick. “I usually take barely 10 minutes to write my content,” he reveals.

As he prepares for Twosome, he teases a surprise setlist but confirms fan-favourites like Kaaka Kadha and En Rant Ah Konjam Kelu Machaan will be part of the performance. “It’s more than a concert. It’s a reunion with the boys. It’s personal.”

“In digital platforms, we only see comments. But in live shows, we can actually experience their reactions. That’s the real connection,” he adds.

Vaisagh dreams of collaborating with AR Rahman, Yuvan Shankar Raja, and Anirudh Ravichander. But when it comes to long-term plans, he prefers to keep it free-spirited. “I’m not planning anything specific. I just go with the flow. That’s the best way,” he concludes.



Tickets start at ₹299. On March 15, at 7.30 pm. At Medai - The Stage, Alwarpet