India’s first all-female hip-hop collective, Wild Wild Women, is set to perform in Bengaluru this week

THIS WEEKEND, WHEN Wild Wild Women take the stage at Indian Music Experience’s (IME) Women’s History Month celebrations in the city, they won’t just be performing — they’ll be making a statement. Wild Wild Women, believed to be India’s first all-female hip-hop collective, was never just about music — it was about defiance, about storytelling, about carving out a space that for too long had been closed to them. What began as a casual meeting in Marol (Mumbai) in 2020 — a gathering of poets, rappers, singers and artistes — quickly ignited into something far greater.

“Wild Wild Women started as an informal gathering and within no time turned into a shared mission — to carve out space for female-centred hip-hop in India and challenge the male-dominated industry,” says Ashwini Hiremath, better known by her stage name Krantinaari, the collective’s founder. By 2021, the group had officially taken form, with a formidable lineup of rappers, break-dancers, a graffiti artist and even a skateboarder — each member adding a distinct layer to the movement