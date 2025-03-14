This show takes the Chaltey Purzay album from the studio to the stage

As an artiste who continuously evolves, singer and songwriter Raman Negi has captivated listeners with deeply emotional and thought-provoking music. Ahead of his much-anticipated performance on his Chaltey Purzay tour in Hyderabad, we caught up with him to delve into his inspiration, songwriting process, and what fans can expect from his upcoming show.

What’s the inspiration behind Chaltey Purzay and how did it come about?

I named my second album Chaltey Purzay because the songs on this album are entirely different, both lyrically and sonically from my first album, Shakhsiyat. While Shakhsiyat explores personal growth and the anxieties that come with it, Chaltey Purzay delves into my perspective on the world and what it truly means to live in modern society. It’s more like a diary reflecting everyday life.

Which song from Chaltey Purzay is closest to your heart?

It’s difficult to pick a favourite, but I’d say Berang is probably the closest to my heart. It was written in 2021 and had been sitting in my vault of unreleased ideas for a while. It was the last song I completed for Chaltey Purzay, and I rewrote the lyrics multiple times to get it just right. Sonically, it’s so different for me and I believe it adds a unique ‘colour’ or ‘zing’ to the album.

How does it feel to perform as a solo artiste compared to your time with The Local Train?

Performing solo is a completely different experience, where the music is presented in its raw, unfiltered form without any backing tracks. The audience comes not only to hear the songs but also to witness the journey I’ve taken as an artiste.

Are there any particular artistes, books, or experiences that have influenced your recent work?

I’ve been listening a lot to Adrianne Lenker’s music over the past year, and I absolutely love what she does. I’ve also become quite fond of Chappell Roan. Additionally, I’ve found inspiration in Hindi literature, especially books like Raag Darbari by Shrilal Shukla and works by Gyaan Chaturvedi. These writings have had a subtle yet significant impact on my songwriting for Chaltey Purzay, adding a slightly comical touch to my lyricism that I can’t quite explain.

How has your journey as a musician shaped you, both personally and professionally?

This life truly feels like a gift. Waking up every day to play the guitar, sing, and write music for a living is the best thing I could ever ask for. I’m more grateful than ever for the life I have and the people I work with. Life as an artiste can be tough, but creating something out of nothing and sharing it with the world is the most surreal experience.

What excites you the most about performing in Hyderabad?

It’s been over a year since I last played in Hyderabad. The last time I performed here, I was debuting some early, unfinished ideas — those songs are now a part of the album. This time, I’ll be playing both of my albums for the fans in Hyderabad as a quartet.

Tickets starting at ₹499.

March 16, 8 pm.

At EXT, Jubilee Hills.