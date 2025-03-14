With a mix of fiery passion and cultural richness, BombayMami’s music breaks boundaries and celebrates her unique identity

From skiing in a lehenga in the music video for Fire in Delhi to making waves on the internet, BombayMami, the Swiss Indian artiste, has captivated audiences with her bold fusion of South Asian sounds and aesthetics, seamlessly blending them with Hiphop and R&B influences. Known for her unique approach, she creates a sound that is as vibrant and diverse as her heritage, drawing from both her Swiss upbringing and her deep connection to South Asian culture.

BombayMami’s recent track, Fire in Delhi, blends Bollywood inspiration with contemporary sounds. She explains that the song came to life after a visit to the Bollywood Superstar Museum in Paris. “I felt immediately inspired by everything around me, particularly by the song Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai, and I knew I wanted to create something that captured that energy, ” she elaborates.

The song is inspired by a chaotic period in BombayMami’s life, as she was emerging from a toxic relationship. This personal turmoil fuelled the song’s fiery energy, with Delhi serving as a metaphor for chaos. Drawing inspiration from Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai, she incorporated tabla elements, based on her own studies of the instrument.

The music video for Fire in Delhi is a visual feast, mirroring the song’s bold energy. “I want to showcase the beauty and complexity of Indian classical music, which I feel is often relegated to a niche audience outside of South Asia,” she explains. The video’s striking colour scheme, dominated by fiery oranges and reds, was carefully curated in collaboration with her stylist and creative director, reflecting the song’s themes of passion and chaos.

The name BombayMami itself reflects her mixed heritage and experiences. The story behind the name is charmingly un-dramatic, originating during a styling session with a friend nearly a decade ago. While experimenting with her parents’ fashion collection, they created a unique outfit featuring a sherwani paired with loose pants and jewellery. To accompany the photos, they needed a hashtag. “Bombay was chosen to represent my South Asian roots and the vibrant city where I spent my teenage years. Mami is a nod to my Swiss heritage, as I call my mother Mami,” she elaborates. Mami is also a playful reference to the South American greeting Hola Mami, reflecting the common misperception of her ethnicity.

Her upcoming album, Peaceful Attitude, is a deeply personal project that has been years in the making. The album’s title reflects her life motto and the essence of her name, Shanta, meaning “peaceful.” The songs on the album explore themes of self-empowerment, inner strength, and navigating life’s challenges. She touches on universal emotions such as love, pain, and even jealousy, as in her song Jaloux, which blends French and English lyrics. Another track, Grown, is a conversation with her younger self, reflecting on her journey of self-discovery and growth, and is a very personal endeavour for her. She also addresses the topic of “love bombing” in a song of the same name, sharing her personal experience with this manipulative tactic.

Fashion plays a crucial role in shaping BombayMami’s artistic persona. “My style is a fusion of South Asian fashion with the vibrant energy of Hip-hop and R&B, drawing inspiration from icons like Missy Elliott and J-Lo. With Johnny, my designer, by my side, we’ve adopted a maximalist approach — ‘more is more’ — which beautifully complements the rich, elaborate aesthetic of South Asian culture,” she laughs.

When asked about her creative routine, BombayMami emphasises the importance of daily practice, including practising with her tanpura and scales. However, she also acknowledges the unpredictable nature of inspiration, emphasising the importance of capturing ideas whenever they strike. She describes the studio as a place of endless possibilities, where the outcome is never certain.

BombayMami hopes that Peaceful Attitude will resonate with listeners on a deeply personal level. “I want listeners to experience a sense of presence and connection with the album, understanding the historical depth that Indian classical music provides. It’s about feeling a connection to something both modern and timeless. I hope they can relate to the honesty in the music and get to know me through it.” She believes that by blending cultures and embracing diversity, we can overcome separation and build a more inclusive and harmonious world. “This is especially important when you consider the rich history of India, where different cultures have always mixed and blended. It’s a reminder that our diversity is a strength, and that coming together is what truly makes us beautiful,” she concludes.

Fire in Delhi is streaming on all online music platforms.