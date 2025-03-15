Boyce Avenue comes to India for a three–city tour this April

Boyce Avenue, the global YouTube phenomenon and acoustic rock sensation, is coming to India.

Details of the tour dates

This April, the Florida-based trio will embark on a three-city tour, bringing their signature blend of heartfelt originals and soul-stirring covers to Bengaluru on April 11 at Phoenix Market City, Whitefield, Mumbai on April 12 at Phoenix Market City, Kurla and Pune on April 13 at Drome Arena, Mayfield Estate.

This tour marks a long-awaited reunion between the band and their devoted fans, who have spent years singing along to their stunning renditions of hits by Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, The Goo Goo Dolls and The Script, as well as their own deeply personal original tracks like Anchor and Be Somebody.

Speaking about their return, Boyce Avenue said, “India has always held a special place in our hearts, and we’re beyond excited to finally be back. The energy, the passion, the love from our fans here is something we’ve never forgotten. We can’t wait to sing with you all once again — in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Pune!

With over 16 million YouTube subscribers and a staggering 7 billion views, Boyce Avenue have carved out a space in the hearts of millions worldwide. Their stripped-down acoustic arrangements, soaring harmonies and emotionally charged performances have made them one of the most beloved independent bands of the digital era.