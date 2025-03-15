Karan Khosla's Genesis sets a new benchmark in Indian Jazz

What began as a minor in music during his undergraduate years evolved into a full-blown passion, leading him to years of study with jazz luminaries such as Jonathan Kreisberg and Matt Warnock. Blending contemporary sophistication with classic jazz sensibilities, he has established himself as one of India’s leading jazz guitarists. As the founder of the Goa Jazz Academy (GJA), he continues to shape the next generation of musicians and contribute to India’s growing jazz culture.

His latest release, Genesis, is a striking demonstration of his artistic evolution. Seamlessly blending technical mastery with deep emotional expression, the track showcases Karan’s ability to push creative boundaries. Through his work, Karan continues to collaborate with fellow musicians, fostering a vibrant jazz community and putting Indian artists on the global stage.

A first-call session musician, Karan has collaborated with some of India’s best artistes, and his performances at prestigious platforms such as Jazz India Circuit, Serendipity Arts Festival, and UNESCO International Jazz Day have cemented his reputation as a leading figure in the Indian music ecosystem.

Beyond performance, Karan’s commitment to jazz education is transforming India's music landscape. As the co-founder of Goa Jazz Academy, he has built an institution that has nurtured over 400 students and hosted over 50 world-class events, including landmark celebrations of International Jazz Day in association with UNESCO.