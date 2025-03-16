Film music composer Tushar Lall discusses bringing back the iconic Miss Braganza theme for 'Nadaaniyan'
Tushar Lall is growing to reflect the best of next-gen musicians who are lending their talent and expertise to the art of film music composing. After the fame he garnered from his work with The Indian Jam Project, reimagining various film scores from the West, Tushar has now bagged a huge credit. Working on Dharma Productions’ newest release, Nadaaniyan, the Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor starrer flick, pushes Tushar’s original compositions for the film to center stage and into the spotlight. It even observes the talented musician reimagining the musical theme of the iconic character Miss Braganza (from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai)! The film is out now, and we waste no time in chatting with Tushar about his experience of working on this.
Tell us about the Nadaaniyan score. You said you have mixed a Gen Z sound with an orchestral sound. What was the process like?
The Nadaaniyan score was an exciting challenge, blending Gen Z sounds with orchestral elements. Since the film required both contemporary teenage vibes and grand, dramatic moments typical of Dharma Productions, I treated it as unexplored territory. Usually, rom-com scores stay light and breezy, while orchestral arrangements lean toward heavier emotions. Finding a balance between the two was key. For instance, a montage cue starts with a playful, notebook-style pop sound, then transitions into deep orchestral layers. This shift felt necessary to match the film’s emotional arc. Exploring this fusion expanded my creative palette and helped me grow as a composer. It was an enriching process that pushed me to blend genres in new ways, making the score unique yet fitting for the film’s tone.
Reviving the ‘Miss Braganza’ theme from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is bold. How did you ensure it felt both nostalgic and fresh?
Reviving the Miss Braganza theme was undoubtedly the most iconic part of the score. Since I had access to the original Kuch Kuch Hota Hai stems, it felt special to reimagine something so memorable. Archana Puran Singh’s charm, antics and signature style remain just as iconic, even after two decades. To keep it fresh yet nostalgic, I brought in several singers who recorded new lines and we had a blast throughout the process. One highlight was remixing her vocals and her iconic phrase, which added a fun, modern twist. This moment really stood out — everyone involved was excited and it felt like we were creating something cool. Blending the old with the new brought a playful energy to the score that truly stands out.
What’s the one musical ‘trick’ or technique you used in the Nadaaniyan score that you’re particularly proud of and why?
The film has a lot of interesting tricks and I think I’ve pretty much covered every genre score-wise. But, I think flipping the Miss Braganza theme is insane. We wrote a girly pop song for when Khushi is doing a hunt. And it’s almost like borderline K-pop territory. That was a lot of fun. There’s also a scene with a taxi driver and I wrote a Bhojpuri song for him, which I don’t think made it to the final cut. Then when they’re in the club, I’ve made an EDM track for that entire sequence as well. And there’s also the climax of the film which sounds like a track from a Disney film. This experience broadened my brain as a composer so much, ensuring that I had to be ready for everything. So, I feel I’m much more confident to take my next call.
If Nadaaniyan was a musical instrument, which one would it be and why?
I would pick a synth. Like a juno or something. I wanted to pick an instrument, which is a little on the surface and non-serious.
What other projects can we expect from you this year?
I’m working on another story, a romantic tragedy. And it’s got some incredible actors in it. I can’t reveal much about it. Because if I reveal even a little, that’s like giving away the entire film. But yes, that is going to be my next score. And there’s another really interesting show that might be released sometime this year. It’s about unicorns and self-made billionaires. I’m excited for both. Both have their territories.
Nadaaniyan is streaming on Netflix