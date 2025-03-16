Film music composer Tushar Lall discusses bringing back the iconic Miss Braganza theme for 'Nadaaniyan'

A

The film has a lot of interesting tricks and I think I’ve pretty much covered every genre score-wise. But, I think flipping the Miss Braganza theme is insane. We wrote a girly pop song for when Khushi is doing a hunt. And it’s almost like borderline K-pop territory. That was a lot of fun. There’s also a scene with a taxi driver and I wrote a Bhojpuri song for him, which I don’t think made it to the final cut. Then when they’re in the club, I’ve made an EDM track for that entire sequence as well. And there’s also the climax of the film which sounds like a track from a Disney film. This experience broadened my brain as a composer so much, ensuring that I had to be ready for everything. So, I feel I’m much more confident to take my next call.