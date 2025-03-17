A.R. Rahman’s music that speaks to the soul

A.R. Rahman is more than just a composer—he’s a phenomenon. His fusion of classical Indian melodies with contemporary beats has revolutionised the music industry. From Bollywood to Hollywood, his work resonates across generations and industries.
A.R. Rahman’s debut soundtrack for Roja was a game-changer, introducing fresh soundscapes to Indian cinema. Roja Jaaneman remains a soulful masterpiece, blending Carnatic roots with modern orchestration.
The maestro’s tribute to India, Vande Mataram, became a patriotic anthem, stirring emotions across the country. Its rich orchestration and heartfelt vocals turned it into a timeless piece of national pride.
A song that needs no introduction, Chaiyya Chaiyya became an international sensation with its infectious beat and Sufi-inspired melody. Sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Sapna Awasthi, this track remains a staple at celebrations and concerts alike.
With its hauntingly powerful rhythm and evocative lyrics, Dil Se Re stands as one of A.R. Rahman’s most experimental tracks. The seamless blend of Indian and electronic elements showcases his genius for pushing musical boundaries.
A love ballad infused with Sufi undertones, Tere Bina is both melancholic and uplifting. Sung by A.R. Rahman himself alongside Chinmayi and Murtuza Khan, the song beautifully captures the essence of longing and devotion.
A.R. Rahman’s Oscar-winning composition took the world by storm, blending Indian rhythms with global appeal. Jai Ho not only became an anthem of victory but also solidified his place on the world stage.
A deeply spiritual and moving track, Kun Faya Kun merges traditional qawali elements with contemporary music. Featuring A.R. Rahman’s signature arrangement, this song continues to touch hearts with its divine energy.