Skrat gears up to debut its latest album 'Circus Act' live on stage this weekend in Bengaluru

This album launch is set to be a full-fledged rock experience. Skrat, renowned for their electrifying stage presence and a sound that cuts through the noise, are poised to deliver a night of pure, unadulterated rock 'n' roll. A high-octane performance is assured, as the members showcase the raw energy and intricate musicianship that have solidified their place in the Indian rock scene. Circus Act promises a diverse sonic journey, a thrilling ride through the band's creative landscape.

In an earlier interview front Sriram TT revealed that this album was a prequel to all their universe that was established through previous albums releases like Bison. This time around Skrat focuses on a fabulous story through their strings hereby expanding on their universe further. "For over 18 years, Skrat has been building this universe. We found ourselves building this universe and over the many albums, we’ve sort of introduced all of our characters. Simultaneously, we’ve had our journey in our musical direction. Somehow, we found that it is always a chicken-and-egg thing," he says adding, "Circus Act narrates all the events that lead to the Emergence and it’s sort of like Rogue One — sitting between the Queen and Bison album, respectively."

Friday, March 21st. 9 pm onwards.