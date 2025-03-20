The most sampled songs in music history

Some songs are more than just hits—they become the foundation of future music. Over the decades, certain tracks have been sampled repeatedly, shaping everything from hip-hop to electronic and pop music. Here’s a look at some of the most sampled songs in history and how they continue to inspire artists across generations.

1. “Amen, Brother” – The Winstons

A brief drum break from this 1969 track became the backbone of countless hip-hop, jungle, and drum & bass tracks. Known as the "Amen Break," this six-second loop is one of the most influential samples in music history.

2. “Funky Drummer” – James Brown

James Brown’s music is a goldmine for sampling, but “Funky Drummer” stands out. The drum solo by Clyde Stubblefield has been used in hundreds of songs, from hip-hop classics to pop hits.

3. “Change the Beat” – Fab 5 Freddy

You might not recognize the song, but its robotic “Ahhh, this stuff is really fresh” vocal sample has appeared in countless tracks, especially in DJ and turntablism culture.

4. “Think (About It)” – Lyn Collins

Produced by James Brown, this 1972 track contains the iconic "Woo! Yeah!" break, a favorite sample in hip-hop and dance music.

5. “La Di Da Di” – Doug E. Fresh & Slick Rick

One of the most referenced and reworked songs in hip-hop, its lyrics and melodies have been repurposed in songs by artists like The Notorious B.I.G., Snoop Dogg, and Miley Cyrus.

From old-school jazz to funk and soul, these legendary tracks continue to live on, proving that a great sample can make history over and over again.