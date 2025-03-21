This intimate show in Hyderabad will make you appreciate Jazz in its classic format

Music often evokes emotions hidden deep within our subconscious. With every genre, a different emotion is unpacked, and the experience can often be cathartic. Jazz, in particular, has a way of transporting listeners into a world of rhythm and improvisation, making them forget everything else. The lively and soulful tunes can get you on your feet, lost in the moment, swaying effortlessly to the beat.

Bringing this experience to Hyderabad, George Hull, Humayun Mirza, and Shakila Dausi present a Jazz performance that aims to immerse the audience in the genre’s timeless charm. Their show is a tribute to Jazz in its classic format, offering an authentic experience. With George on the saxophone, Humayun on the trumpet, and Shakila on vocals, the performance blends various sub genres, including blues, Latin Jazz, modern smooth Jazz, funk, and iconic classic tunes. This intimate gathering is designed not only for seasoned Jazz lovers but also for those who wish to introduce them selves to the genre and experience its depth for the first time.

Speaking about the Jazz scene in Hyderabad, George finds it promising but points out the lack of proper venues where Jazz musicians can perform for an audience that truly appreciates the art form. “Hyderabad is a very friendly place for musicians compared to other parts of India, as there is a huge beginner market here, which gives us space to try new things,” he says. However, he acknowledges that the city still lacks the infrastructure necessary to sustain and grow the Jazz community.

Shakila, on the other hand, holds a different perspective and believes that the Jazz scene here is “quite dead.” She recalls that before the pandemic, there were still groups and venues that primarily catered to Jazz musicians, but now, the opportunities have significantly dwindled. Humayun expresses similar concerns, stressing that more shows need to be organised to revive the city’s Jazz culture. He believes that consistent performances and better promotion of events could help bring the genre back to life in Hyderabad.

Tickets at INR 799. March 23, 8 pm. At Imli Sarai, Banjara Hills