Ishaan Shah releases his dark and energetic new single, Made For Love

Ishaan Shah's single ‘Made for Love’ is high on beats

Blending deep emotions with pulsating energy, Made for Love explores a crucial turning point in Ishaan’s journey questioning whether he’s at a dead end or a new beginning. The song reflects his realisation of past mistakes while holding onto the belief that greater things are yet to come. With a blasting bassline and electrifying chorus, Made for Love is a perfect balance of dark intensity and infectious melody.

Accompanying the track is a visually striking music video that encapsulates the song’s theme of inner conflict. The video presents two sides of Ishaan the dark and the light, symbolising the constant battle within. As the story unfolds, his dark side ultimately overcomes the light, reinforcing the song’s haunting yet powerful message.