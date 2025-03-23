Experience Trio Bobo and Varijashree Venugopal performing live in Bengaluru

Bengaluru's vibrant music scene is set to experience a unique fusion of jazz and carnatic traditions as the renowned Italian ensemble, Trio Bobo, collaborates with local virtuoso Varijashree Venugopal for an exclusive performance at Windmills in Whitefield.
Formed in 2002, Trio Bobo comprises bassist Faso and drummer Christian Meyer, both pivotal members of the Italian band Elio e le Storie Tese, alongside guitarist Alessio Menconi, known for his collaborations with Paolo Conte and Billy Cobham. The trio's discography includes three albums: their self-titled debut Trio Bobo (2005), Pepper Games (2016) and Sensurround (2019), each reflecting their innovative approach to blending jazz, rock, and African rhythms.
Sensurround, showcases their innovative fusion of genres and features notable collaborations including contributions from acclaimed pianist Stefano Bollani and Bengaluru-based vocalist and flautist Varijashree Venugopal.
Bengaluru-based vocalist and flautist Varijashree Venugopal is celebrated for her ability to seamlessly integrate Indian classical music with contemporary global genres. Recognised as a child prodigy, she began performing carnatic concerts at the age of four. In 2024, she received a Grammy nomination for her collaboration on the song A Rock Somewhere with Jacob Collier and Anoushka Shankar.
The upcoming concert at Windmills promises an eclectic blend of intricate rhythms and soulful melodies, characteristic of Trio Bobo's dynamic style, enriched by Varijashree's profound Carnatic roots and improvisational prowess. This collaboration exemplifies a harmonious dialogue between diverse musical traditions, offering the audience a unique auditory experience. Expect tracks such as Boulin Rouge and Ghetto, which highlight Venugopal's versatile vocal prowess, blending seamlessly with the trio's dynamic instrumentation.
"I have always enjoyed the honour of playing music with Italian Jazz-Rock band. Alessio Menconi, Faso and Christian Meyer are musicians that I deeply admire. I had the opportunity of appearing as a featured artist on a few tunes from their album Sensurround. We also enjoyed playing a few concerts in Italy after this album got released in 2019. I very much look forward to being back and playing music with this group of stalwarts after almost 6 years! We shall be playing a few tunes from Sensurround, a few more from the Trio’s repertoire, and of course a couple of Indian tunes," Varijashree Venugopal shares.
"I am looking forward to the release of a live version album of selected songs from my previous album ‘Vari’ produced and arranged by Michael League of Snarky Puppy. This live recording also features a few of the renowned musicians of Bangalore including Pramath Kiran, Jayachandra Rao, Apoorva Krishna, and Vivek Santosh. This live album will be up on New York - based label GroundUp Music mid this year," Varijashree Venugopal reveals.
Event Details
Date & Time: March 28 & 29, at 9:30 pm
Venue: Windmills Craftworks, Whitefield, Bengaluru
Tickets: Available for ₹1,695 (seating) and ₹636 (standing)