Experience Trio Bobo and Varijashree Venugopal performing live in Bengaluru

The upcoming concert at Windmills promises an eclectic blend of intricate rhythms and soulful melodies, characteristic of Trio Bobo's dynamic style, enriched by Varijashree's profound Carnatic roots and improvisational prowess. This collaboration exemplifies a harmonious dialogue between diverse musical traditions, offering the audience a unique auditory experience. Expect tracks such as Boulin Rouge and Ghetto, which highlight Venugopal's versatile vocal prowess, blending seamlessly with the trio's dynamic instrumentation.

"I have always enjoyed the honour of playing music with Italian Jazz-Rock band. Alessio Menconi, Faso and Christian Meyer are musicians that I deeply admire. I had the opportunity of appearing as a featured artist on a few tunes from their album Sensurround. We also enjoyed playing a few concerts in Italy after this album got released in 2019. I very much look forward to being back and playing music with this group of stalwarts after almost 6 years! We shall be playing a few tunes from Sensurround, a few more from the Trio’s repertoire, and of course a couple of Indian tunes," Varijashree Venugopal shares.