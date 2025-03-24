New music drops to power you through the week!

Let’s be real, some weeks feel like a never-ending roller coaster and sometimes the only that can keep us sane is an amazing playlist. Whether you need a song to blast while you dodge work emails, something chill for those deep main character moments or an anthem to hype yourself up, this week’s new releases have everything.
Jack Harlow and Doja Cat in the same song? Say less. This track is flirty, smooth and has just the right mix of swagger and late-night vibes. If you need a song that makes you feel effortlessly cool while walking down the street (even if you’re just grabbing groceries), this is it.
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco released their new album I said I Love You First on March 21 and we are obsessed. The album itself has tracks for every mood possible but Bluest Flame is your hype-up anthem. This soft yet vibey track will have you typing up reports according to the beat.
Morgan Wallen’s aim has been getting a little too good because he hits us in the feels every single time. This track has a classic mix of country charm, twangy guitars and a little bit of reckless energy. This is the perfect song to end your day. If an orange sunset while you’re driving back home was a song, this would be it.
The Jo-Bros are back with a super dreamy love song that’s giving hopeless romantic energy. This song will have you skipping on the sidewalk because that’s how this song makes you feel. If the Jonas Brothers can’t make your day better, then maybe you’re the problem because we’re burning up for them!
J-Hope said art! This song is effortlessly cool, vibey and has just the right amount of mystery. It’s giving high-fashion, museum dates and late-night creative bursts. Basically, it’s the song you play when you’re feeling a little artsy but still too cool to care. The song will also convince you that you can dance as good as J-Hope but do not be fooled, he is a legend.
We know that there will be days when you don’t want to be hyped up, sometimes you need a hug in song form. Don’t worry, Conan Gray has your back. Bed Rest is emotional, cinematic and perfect for dramatic staring-out-the-window moments. It’s like a warm hug for your soul (or the song you cry to when you need a good release).
From country twang to dance-floor anthems, this week’s music drop is stacked with vibes for every mood. So, whether you’re feeling hyped, heartbroken, or just here for the beats, there’s a song waiting for you!