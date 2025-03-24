New music drops to power you through the week!

We know that there will be days when you don’t want to be hyped up, sometimes you need a hug in song form. Don’t worry, Conan Gray has your back. Bed Rest is emotional, cinematic and perfect for dramatic staring-out-the-window moments. It’s like a warm hug for your soul (or the song you cry to when you need a good release).

From country twang to dance-floor anthems, this week’s music drop is stacked with vibes for every mood. So, whether you’re feeling hyped, heartbroken, or just here for the beats, there’s a song waiting for you!