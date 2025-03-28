Owl City's iconic song, 'Fireflies', surpasses 1 billion streams on Spotify

During an interview by a popular media outlet in 2009, Adam highlighted what the song was actually about and how did it come to be. He highlighted that a meteor shower during a camping trip years earlier had actually inspired the song. "I remember thinking, what a cool idea of shooting stars being fireflies," he said during the interview with the media outlet.

The other part of the inspiration of the song was derived from there insoomniac tendencies Adam felt. He highlighted to the aforementioned source that despite the fact that he was not diagnosed with insomnia, he revealed that the presence of a creative idea in his mind while in bed would keep him awake for long.