Owl City's iconic song, 'Fireflies', surpasses 1 billion streams on Spotify

Popular musical project Owl City's most prolific song Fireflies has been streamed over 1 billion times on the popular music streaming platform Spotify. The musical project, a creation of singer Adam Young has often been associated as a popular nostalgic song that has spoken to many generations.
The official Owl City Instagram profile announced the the completion of this feat. "A billion thank yous. I never would have imagined this when I recorded this little song in my bedroom. Thank you for all your support along the way. Here’s to a billion," Adam Young said in the post.
The song since its release has made history in various ways. The song was on the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart for two consecutive weeks. Globally the song resonated with many as it attained international charts success across 9 countries. Australia, the UK, Belgium and many other countries witnessed the meteoric rise of Fireflies.
During an interview by a popular media outlet in 2009, Adam highlighted what the song was actually about and how did it come to be. He highlighted that a meteor shower during a camping trip years earlier had actually inspired the song. "I remember thinking, what a cool idea of shooting stars being fireflies," he said during the interview with the media outlet.
The other part of the inspiration of the song was derived from there insoomniac tendencies Adam felt. He highlighted to the aforementioned source that despite the fact that he was not diagnosed with insomnia, he revealed that the presence of a creative idea in his mind while in bed would keep him awake for long.