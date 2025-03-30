This American songwriter and record producer to introducing India’s first teenage boy band this year

It was only a matter of time before India’s youth culture and global pop music ambitions collided in the most spectacular way. Enter Savan Kotecha — Oscar-nominated, multiaward-winning songwriter to Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, One Direction and Justin Bieber — who has set his sights on launching India‘s first-ever teenage boy band.
In collaboration with Republic Records, Universal Music India and Represent, Savan is spearheading a nationwide talent hunt with a singular goal: to bring Indian teen pop onto the global stage. “This is something I’ve always wanted to do. It was just about waiting for the right moment and now it feels like the industry is finally ready for something like this,” Savan admits.
His belief in India’s potential is rooted in its demographics — home to the world’s largest youth population, bursting with untapped musical talent. “Everywhere else, artistes start young. In the West, teenagers are already building their careers, getting that early experience, which helps them compete globally. In India, artistes tend to start later and that needs to change,” he states.
Savan’s approach is as much about cultural pride as it is about pop music. “We want Indian youth to feel proud of their own stars. Instead of looking outward for teen idols, they should have posters of their own country’s talent on their walls,” he shares. His vision extends beyond forming a band; it’s about fostering a structured teen pop economy — one where India’s immense cultural diversity, musicality and dance traditions can be channelled into an industry that rivals its global counterparts.
The search is open and Savan and his team are scouting for young, charismatic performers. “We’re looking for that sweet spot — 15 to 20 years old. If we find someone incredible at 21, we won’t rule them out, but we want to start young and build longevity,” the musician reveals. Personality, he says, is just as important as talent. “We don’t just want a band of guys hailing from a single city. We want representation from all over the country — different regions, backgrounds and personalities. Whether they’re outgoing or a bit shy, what matters is that they bring something special.”
With auditions pouring in from every corner of India, the response has been overwhelming for the talent hunters. “The quality of talent we’re seeing is incredible. We’re aiming to wrap up auditions by April, then move into an intense twoto-three-month boot camp. The boys will live together, train with vocal coaches, work with choreographers, and most importantly, build chemistry. We want it to be real — authentic,” the artiste concludes. If all goes according to plan, India’s first teen boy band will release their debut track by late summer or early autumn this year.