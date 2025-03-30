This American songwriter and record producer to introducing India’s first teenage boy band this year

The search is open and Savan and his team are scouting for young, charismatic performers. “We’re looking for that sweet spot — 15 to 20 years old. If we find someone incredible at 21, we won’t rule them out, but we want to start young and build longevity,” the musician reveals. Personality, he says, is just as important as talent. “We don’t just want a band of guys hailing from a single city. We want representation from all over the country — different regions, backgrounds and personalities. Whether they’re outgoing or a bit shy, what matters is that they bring something special.”

With auditions pouring in from every corner of India, the response has been overwhelming for the talent hunters. “The quality of talent we’re seeing is incredible. We’re aiming to wrap up auditions by April, then move into an intense twoto-three-month boot camp. The boys will live together, train with vocal coaches, work with choreographers, and most importantly, build chemistry. We want it to be real — authentic,” the artiste concludes. If all goes according to plan, India’s first teen boy band will release their debut track by late summer or early autumn this year.