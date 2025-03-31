Forgotten music genres that are making a comeback

Music trends are constantly evolving, but some once-forgotten genres are finding new life as modern artists and listeners rediscover their unique sounds. From vintage jazz styles to obscure electronic subgenres, these genres are making a strong comeback in today’s music scene.

City Pop – Japan’s Lost Gem of the ’70s and ’80s

City Pop, a genre that emerged in Japan during the late 1970s and 1980s, blended jazz, funk, and soft rock with a touch of synth-driven production. Originally popular among urban youth, City Pop faded in the ’90s but has recently gained international attention, thanks to YouTube algorithms, sample-based hip-hop, and artists like Mariya Takeuchi’s Plastic Love going viral. Modern producers and vaporwave artists have embraced City Pop’s dreamy aesthetic, bringing it back into playlists worldwide.

Doo-Wop – The Return of Vocal Harmony Groups

Doo-wop, a genre rooted in the 1940s and 1950s, was known for its smooth vocal harmonies, simple beats, and romantic themes. While it declined with the rise of rock and roll, recent years have seen indie and acapella groups reintroduce doo-wop elements into modern pop and R&B. Artists like Bruno Mars and Leon Bridges incorporate rich harmonies reminiscent of the era, while groups like Pentatonix keep vocal-driven music alive.

Shoegaze – The Dreamy Sound of the ’90s Returns

Shoegaze, a subgenre of alternative rock that peaked in the late 1980s and early ’90s, was defined by its washed-out guitar sounds, ethereal vocals, and reverb-heavy production. Bands like My Bloody Valentine and Slowdive pioneered the sound, but it faded with the rise of grunge. Now, a new wave of artists—including Beach House and Japanese Breakfast—are reviving shoegaze elements, blending nostalgia with modern indie aesthetics.

Italo Disco – The Synth-Driven Dance Revival

Italo Disco, a genre that dominated European dance floors in the 1980s, combined futuristic synths, robotic vocals, and catchy melodies. Though it largely disappeared in the ’90s, electronic producers and DJs are bringing it back through synthwave and retro-futuristic pop, with acts like The Weeknd and Dua Lipa incorporating Italo Disco elements into their hits.