Gurugram-based Indie artiste Aadya Jaswal on debut album Sanctuary

At 23, Aadya Jaswal has done something she spent years postponing— releasing her first album, Sanctuary. For the longest time, she wasn’t sure if music should be more than a secret sanctuary. After years of hesitation, the Gurugram-based indie artist finally released Sanctuary in March — stepping into the spotlight. “I kept telling myself that to keep music special, I shouldn't pursue it. But I also had these visions of performing. That tension got intense, because part of me really wanted to give everything to this,” she says.

Jaswal once described her relationship with music as “volatile”, a phrase which partly explains why she didn’t study it formally in college, choosing English literature instead. “But somewhere inside, music has been a constant — whether through poetry, music, or a combination of both.”