Mumzy brings the heat and the heart with new single Ki Kori

Global music sensation Mumzy returns with Ki Kori, a track that’s as rhythmically infectious as it is emotionally resonant. Rooted in his Bangladeshi identity but shaped by the multicultural sounds of London, Mumzy’s latest single is a fresh addition to the evolving landscape of South Asian pop.

“Ki Kori translates to ‘What should I do?’,” Mumzy explains. “It’s about that moment when you’re caught in your feelings for someone, unsure, overwhelmed—but still vibing.” With its upbeat tempo and dancefloor-ready beat, the track disguises its emotional core under a glossy, feel-good exterior. “We wanted the lyrics to carry weight, even if the sound was playful,” he says. “That contrast makes it special.”

Mumzy: A sound born in East London

The song came together organically, sparked by a compelling loop that caught Mumzy’s ear. What followed was a burst of creativity—he laid down a melody infused with Bengali folk elements, giving the track its unique edge. “It just felt right,” he recalls. “I’m from East London and this song speaks to that part of me.”