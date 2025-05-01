Mumzy brings the heat and the heart with new single Ki Kori

Global music sensation Mumzy returns with Ki Kori, a track that’s as rhythmically infectious as it is emotionally resonant. Rooted in his Bangladeshi identity but shaped by the multicultural sounds of London, Mumzy’s latest single is a fresh addition to the evolving landscape of South Asian pop.
“Ki Kori translates to ‘What should I do?’,” Mumzy explains. “It’s about that moment when you’re caught in your feelings for someone, unsure, overwhelmed—but still vibing.” With its upbeat tempo and dancefloor-ready beat, the track disguises its emotional core under a glossy, feel-good exterior. “We wanted the lyrics to carry weight, even if the sound was playful,” he says. “That contrast makes it special.”
Mumzy: A sound born in East London
The song came together organically, sparked by a compelling loop that caught Mumzy’s ear. What followed was a burst of creativity—he laid down a melody infused with Bengali folk elements, giving the track its unique edge. “It just felt right,” he recalls. “I’m from East London and this song speaks to that part of me.”
Mumzy’s musical journey is defined by fluidity—of genre, language, and identity. Raised in East London, he grew up surrounded by R&B, hip-hop, dancehall, and Bollywood. It’s this eclectic background that informs his intuitive approach to music-making. “It all starts with the melody,” he says. “Then I ask myself—what language does this belong to today? Bengali? Hindi? English? It depends on the vibe.”
While Mumzy has evolved from a young producer experimenting with beats to a seasoned artist shaping the UK-Desi sound, Ki Kori marks a moment of clarity. “This year, I’m leaning into what feels most authentic. I want to introduce people to our sound, our culture, and our stories.”